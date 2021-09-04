American-Built XploreRV X22 Is Off-Grid and Off-Road Capable Four-Season Machine

One team, that few folks know about, but that offer some very unique travel-ready trailers, is Imperial Outdoors. Operating as a brand of Nelson Industries, a company out of Saint Croix River Valley, Wisconsin, Imperial Outdoors builds upon over a decade of RV and outdoor knowledge, in the process yielding RVs that “ranks a step ahead of the competition.”
Now, that last bit is all about what this manufacturer thinks of their own products, but I’m here to expose one of their creations, XplorerRV X22, and once that’s all done, you can draw your own conclusion as to whether you should add this towable to your travel-ready rig.
First off, Imperial brandishes the X22 as being an all-weather, all-terrain mobile home. With four-season capabilities suitable all the way down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius), the X22 build upon another construction commonly built by Imperial and Nelson, fish or ice houses. But the X22 goes one step further and offers off-road and off-grid capabilities too.
aluminum stud wall construction.
All that creates a towable with a length of 23.3 ft (7.11 m), width of 7.75 ft (2.36 m), and a height of 10 ft (3.05 m) with an off-road package. Coming in with a unit weight of 5,370 lbs (2,435 kg) and a max GVWR of 8,820 lbs (4,000 kg), you have quite the room for cargo, up to 3,450 lbs (1,564 kg) according to the manufacturer’s website.
Helping offer those off-grid ready capabilities, several features like two 20-lb (9.07-kg) LP tanks, 120-volt power outlets, 200-watt solar output, and two 100 Ah lithium batteries are standard. If you’d like more than this, Imperial offers a few different packages aimed at really boosting the X22’s ability to go anywhere at any time.
among the packages offered.
As for the interior of this massive machine, room for up to four sleeping guests is available via an electric lift bed and the rooftop tent. Heck, I think another person can be squeezed into the dinette. All that’s found at the rear of the trailer, but at the front, Imperial placed a bathroom with a corner shower, separate sink, and separate toilet; looks like there room for two people at a time in there.
Dead center the trailer, a full kitchen with solid-surface countertops, range and cooktop, sink and faucet, and residential-sized fridge are all available. For storage, use any of the countless overhead compartments that line the upper walls of the X22.
Across the kitchen, a workbench that allows you to make small repairs to gear and vehicles is present. The rear of the X22 also includes a ramp door that allows you to bring gear or can just be used as a quick access point in and out of the trailer.
Now, how much is something like this going to run you? Well, it depends on a few things, one of which is who your dealer ends up being. Depending on who you choose for your acquisition, you can pay anywhere from $74,000 (€62,271 at current exchange rates) and up, depending on the package and options the X22 is equipped with.
Sure, you’ll have to dish out quite a bit of cash to own an XplorerRV X22, but in the end, having a four-season, off-road ready mobile home for under $100K, should sound pretty appealing. Best of all, it’s born and bred in the U.S.A.
