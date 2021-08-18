autoevolution
Really Rare 1970 Plymouth Cuda in Mint Condition Is Incredibly Original, Low Mileage Too

18 Aug 2021, 05:40 UTC ·
Marking the debut of the third generation, the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda lineup obviously still included the Cuda version introduced a year before, once again with the focus specifically on higher performance.
And people really loved the Cuda, though the production numbers show that not a lot of customers ended up getting their hands on one for model year 1970.

For example, Plymouth made less than 17,000 Cudas in coupe and hardtop body styles, while the convertible output counted a little over 500 units.

The Cuda equipped with a 340ci (5.6-liter) 4-barrel engine ended up the most popular convertible with more than 150 units rolling off the assembly lines, while the rarest was unsurprisingly the Hemi 4-speed model whose production included only a handful of units.

The Cuda that we have here was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and the numbers show it’s one of a little over 130 models that got to see the daylight in 1970 with such a configuration.

But the more impressive part is how good it looks and how original it still is, with eBay seller carbuffdude explaining they have owned the car for the past 20 years and they’re certain it has always been babied and stored inside.

The Cuda is 99 percent original, and the only thing that’s not in the factory condition is the paint, though as you can see in the photos here, the car still flexes a show-quality look thanks to a professional repaint performed a few years ago. Everything else is original, and the owner explains all parts were removed before the car was repainted and then installed back on the car to make sure the build quality is top notch.

Everything on this Cuda is as impressive as you’d expect it to be, and the matching numbers V8 works like a new engine. It has only 49,000 miles (78,850 km) on the clock, and of course, they’re fully documented, therefore they’re original as well.

This Cuda is clearly a piece of automotive history, and whoever ends up owning it is undoubtedly lucky, especially as not a lot of other models in mint condition are still around these days. The eBay auction already surpassed $90,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.

