1974 Plymouth Cuda Barn Find Sees Daylight After 20 Years in Storage

The 1974 Plymouth Barracuda was part of the third generation, whose production started in 1970 and continued for just four years. 23 photos



For the 1974 model year, the car got an upgraded 360 (5.9-liter) V8 unit with 245 horsepower to replace the 340 (5.4-liter), which previously developed 240 horsepower thanks to a 4-barrel configuration on the 1973 version.



The same 360 is also powering the



According to eBay seller



Worth knowing, however, is that some changes have already been made, as the car no longer features a manual transmission but an automatic.



The good news is the 360 unit under the hood is still running properly with gas poured directly in the carburetor, so in theory, a mechanic should be able to bring it back to life with the proper fixes.



As for the condition of this Cuda, it’s pretty clear it can’t come in tip-top shape after spending 20 years in storage, so there’s obviously some rust on its body here and there. More concerning is that some serious patching could be required, as there are several holes in the floor and other parts.



The top offer in the bidding wars is currently a little over $3,600, but the reserve is yet to be met with nine days left until the auction comes to an end.

