Rare 1971 Plymouth Cuda Flexes Unrestored Matching Numbers Muscle

The 1971 Cuda was available with a 383 (6.3-liter) engine developing over 300 horsepower as standard, but needless to say, those who wanted a more thrilling experience went for the optional 440 6-Pack or the 426 Hemi. 17 photos



Described as an original, this Cuda “runs great and is mainly used for weekend drives,” according to a listing published by eBay seller



Judging by the photos included in the ad, the car appears to be in decent condition, and all the scratches and dents you can also see in the gallery are there because the Cuda has never been restored. And without a doubt, this is good news, especially because there’s just minimal rust on the car.



Or this is what the seller claims, though to be honest, it’d be interesting to see what’s hiding under the top as well.



“Exterior is that of a 50-year-old muscle car. Dents, bruises & wear throughout. The trunk floor is very haphazardly patched from a leaky back window back in the day. Other than that the car has minimal rust with frame & floors in above average shape,” the seller explains.



The original carpet and seat covers have already been replaced, but other than that, this is an original Cuda that also comes with the original fender tags and build sheet.



The 383 engine under the hood is working just right, and the owner guarantees you should be able to drive the car back home no matter where you live.



