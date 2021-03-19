TFL Brings Out Six-Figure 2021 LX570 and 2021 Escalade for a Walkaround

1970 Plymouth Cuda 440 Six Pack Parked in a Garage for 30 Years Is All Original

While finding a Plymouth Cuda in a decent condition these days isn’t necessarily mission impossible, the example we highlight today comes with so many special bits that it’ll blow your mind. 13 photos



Built in 1970, the Cuda is all original, according to eBay seller



And this more or less makes sense. The owner says the Cuda has been garaged for the past 30 years, though it’s not clear if the car has still been taken out regularly for quick drives or it was just left parked in the same place for three decades.



Unfortunately, we’re not told if the engine starts and runs, but on the other hand, given the car's overall condition, we expect everything to be just like it’s supposed to be on a new ride. The matching numbers



That makes sense given the car has spent most of its time in a garage.



Clearly, this is a super-rare find, and judging from the information included in the eBay listing, it’s almost impossible to find anything to complain about on this Cuda. It’s an example pretty much everybody would love to own. Still, at first glance, you’ll have to fight against tens of people who are also interested in the car.



