Bosozoku 1970 Hemi Cuda Convertible Is Here to Offend With Japanese-American Mix

View this post on Instagram

The All American Kaido Racer? A 1970 Hemi Cuda Convertible turned highway running machine mashed with TA40 Celica heads, C210 Skyline tails, sky escaping takeyari, custom TRD Tosco wheels, with an homage to Gurney's AAR Cuda, you won't find a Cuda this crazy for a while. #SadMachines #Dodge #Plymouth #Cuda #Hemi #Mopar #Shakotan #´pÏ #WSìüµü #·ã³¿ó #Takeyari #Bosozoku #ShakotanCulture

A post shared by @ sad.machines on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:51am PST