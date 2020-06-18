Bosozoku 1970 Hemi Cuda Convertible Is Here to Offend With Japanese-American Mix

The Hemi Cuda is the quintessential American muscle car. There's a convertible version too, and although that preserves the powerful V8 engine, it also diverts from the Plymouth design norm, interrupting the flow of the lines.
One designer looked at the 1970 Cuda Convertible and thought it looked a lot like his favorite Japanese tuning specials from the next decade. And so, this monster machine was born, offering a mix between classic American values and a lack of respect for the establishment from the Land of the Rising Sun. Shouldn't it be the other way around?
Bosozoku used to be this obscure part of Japanese car culture, but now the west knows all about it. It's a rebellious movement, kind of like the early American motorcycle gangs with a splash of hot rod. Rebellious teens ended up finding weird and nonconformist ways to customize their cars, and these are still in use today, many decades later.
For the Cuda, this means weirdly mounted taken from a TA40 Toyota Celica. Also, any good Kaido Racer needs an externally mounted oil cooler, and perhaps a chin spoiler. The muscle convertible boasts a widebody kit bolted into its body and double wings at the back.
If we're honest, the main thing that makes this a bosozoku conversion are the four "bamboo spear" exhaust pipes coming out the back. Combined with the shaker Hemi hood, it's like two opposing worlds have collided; like Romeo and Juliet... or a wasabi hotdog.
The 1970 Cuda is a very popular model year, not to mention quite expensive. Nobody in their right mind would make something like that, especially not the younger bozo builders on a tight budget. So this will remain a strictly digital build. The only upside to that is that nobody can complain a perfectly good muscle car has been ruined.
The All American Kaido Racer? A 1970 Hemi Cuda Convertible turned highway running machine mashed with TA40 Celica heads, C210 Skyline tails, sky escaping takeyari, custom TRD Tosco wheels, with an homage to Gurney's AAR Cuda, you won't find a Cuda this crazy for a while.