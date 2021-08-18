Standard is Boring, This Luxury Home on Wheels Has Two Bathrooms and TVs Everywhere

5 1975 GMC Motorhome in Guards Red Is Ready for the Perfect Summer Vacation

Forest River’s Berkshire XLT won the RVBusiness Top RV Debut Award last year, and it comes with a whole range of new features for this year. As far as the exterior goes, the 2021 model features all-new front and rear caps, stackable LED headlights, a heavy-duty windshield wiper system, plus new paint options.It’s also equipped with six 6-Volt deep cycle house batteries and a 2800kW Pure Sine inverter/converter.Stepping inside, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the generous floor plan and high-quality furniture and appliances. The 45CA floor plan, for example, is designed with not just one, but two full bathrooms, which is rare even for the best Class A motorhomes. No more family conflicts in the morning - everybody gets enough time and privacy. Plus, the master bathroom has dual his and hers sinks, which will really make you feel like you’re in a luxury hotel room on wheels.If that’s not enough, let’s get to the part that’s even more fun: entertainment options. Check this out – the fully outfitted Berkshire XLT comes with no less than 6 television sets, from a 49" LED TV in the living room and a 43" LED exterior TV with Bluetooth radio and speakers, to two 22" LED bunk TVs. Add to that a soundbar, an amplifier system, plus WiFi antennae, and you are guaranteed to have lots of fun, no matter how long the journey All floor plans of the Berkshire XLT come with polished porcelain tile throughout, padded ceiling, a kitchen pantry, bed night stands, a booth dinette and a hide-a-bed sofa – to name just a few of the features. Plus, the new 2021 models offer a variety of décor options, from vinyl colors to tile. In addition, options like the keyless entry, one 100W solar panel and a WiFi booster have become standard.This 45-foot (13.7 meters) Class A motorhome has many other cool things to offer, but the truly premium interior, with such great entertainment options, is what makes it stand out.

