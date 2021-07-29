Living Vehicle 2022 Is Most Powerful Off-Grid Trailer in the World, Luxurious

There are a few good things to have come out of the health crisis, if we’re to consider the silver lining. The shift toward alternative means of travel, be it in the city or outside of it, would be one of them, leading to a boom of more eco-friendly products like electric two-wheelers and off-grid campers, RVs and trailers.
The Living Vehicle trailer is among the latter, though it stands apart from all the rest by the fact that it’s a luxury product priced accordingly. The latest model, the Living Vehicle (LV) 2022, introduced earlier this week, boasts of being the most powerful off-the-grid trailer in the world, with the high-end package option allowing it to run indefinitely and charge your electric towing vehicle. It’s just as luxurious as the previous-year model, if not more so, with the makers comparing it to a luxury residence or, better yet, a luxury five-star resort. But on wheels.
Living Vehicle came about in 2017, when company founders Matthew Hoffman and Joanna, his wife, decided to build a trailer from the ground up. Up until then, they would customize existing models on commission, but they would always find something they’d do differently. The first model of the LV was introduced in 2018 and, since then, they have been catering to a very clear and niche segment of the market: luxury RVs that are actual mobile homes, with premium finishes and amenities, and off-grid capabilities.
Tesla Cybertruck, arguably one of the most anticipated e-trucks right now.
Like its older but less fancy sibling, the LV 2021, on which it’s based, the LV 2022 is entirely customizable. Each unit is built on commission, with the future owner now able to choose between four different models (CORE, Max, PRO, and PRO-EV), and a variety of upgrade packages (a total of 20) that cover anything from performance to interior finishes. The cheapest model, CORE, starts at $249,000, and a fully loaded PRO-EV costs about $500,000.
PRO-EV is new to the LV. It is the latest model, offered with the LVEnergy System, which, the maker say, would make it entirely self-sufficient if you’re in a sunny area. This System includes SunPower solar panels offering a solar capacity of 3,520 W, a 20 kWh hybrid inverter, and 57.6 kWh of energy storage.
The LV 2022 offers 232 square feet (21.5 square meters) of living space, with sleeping for two people in the utmost comfort. It includes a gourmet kitchen with a generous living and dining area, a spa-style bathroom, and a bedroom that works just as well for sleeping as it does for entertaining and work. In other words, the queen size bed flips and the room can become an office space, or you can convert it into a media room, with the extra Home Theater package.
premium, and you get fancy touches throughout that justify the comparison between the LV and a luxury residence. The LV is more than a trailer: it wants to be your permanent home and office, wherever you want to be.
For instance, the bathroom comes with a rainfall shower and can be upgraded with a steel seating, electric toilet and bidet, and different finishes, for what the makers describe the most exquisite bathroom you’ve ever seen on a trailer. The kitchen includes professional equipment, a kitchen island, and a gorgeous extension of the dining room through a foldable balcony slash deck with a payload of 15,000 pounds (6,800 kg). Basically, you can move your kitchen outside and host a real party inside.
The bedroom can be outfitted with the Private Home Theater package, and you get a 70” 4K HD screen with SONOS surround sound. In addition to expansive glazing, the bedroom also comes with a skylight. Also here, you get double closets, plenty of storage, and a washer-dryer combo.
start planning for next year’s on the road adventures.
The Living Vehicle trailer is among the latter, though it stands apart from all the rest by the fact that it’s a luxury product priced accordingly. The latest model, the Living Vehicle (LV) 2022, introduced earlier this week, boasts of being the most powerful off-the-grid trailer in the world, with the high-end package option allowing it to run indefinitely and charge your electric towing vehicle. It’s just as luxurious as the previous-year model, if not more so, with the makers comparing it to a luxury residence or, better yet, a luxury five-star resort. But on wheels.
Living Vehicle came about in 2017, when company founders Matthew Hoffman and Joanna, his wife, decided to build a trailer from the ground up. Up until then, they would customize existing models on commission, but they would always find something they’d do differently. The first model of the LV was introduced in 2018 and, since then, they have been catering to a very clear and niche segment of the market: luxury RVs that are actual mobile homes, with premium finishes and amenities, and off-grid capabilities.
Tesla Cybertruck, arguably one of the most anticipated e-trucks right now.
Like its older but less fancy sibling, the LV 2021, on which it’s based, the LV 2022 is entirely customizable. Each unit is built on commission, with the future owner now able to choose between four different models (CORE, Max, PRO, and PRO-EV), and a variety of upgrade packages (a total of 20) that cover anything from performance to interior finishes. The cheapest model, CORE, starts at $249,000, and a fully loaded PRO-EV costs about $500,000.
PRO-EV is new to the LV. It is the latest model, offered with the LVEnergy System, which, the maker say, would make it entirely self-sufficient if you’re in a sunny area. This System includes SunPower solar panels offering a solar capacity of 3,520 W, a 20 kWh hybrid inverter, and 57.6 kWh of energy storage.
The LV 2022 offers 232 square feet (21.5 square meters) of living space, with sleeping for two people in the utmost comfort. It includes a gourmet kitchen with a generous living and dining area, a spa-style bathroom, and a bedroom that works just as well for sleeping as it does for entertaining and work. In other words, the queen size bed flips and the room can become an office space, or you can convert it into a media room, with the extra Home Theater package.
premium, and you get fancy touches throughout that justify the comparison between the LV and a luxury residence. The LV is more than a trailer: it wants to be your permanent home and office, wherever you want to be.
For instance, the bathroom comes with a rainfall shower and can be upgraded with a steel seating, electric toilet and bidet, and different finishes, for what the makers describe the most exquisite bathroom you’ve ever seen on a trailer. The kitchen includes professional equipment, a kitchen island, and a gorgeous extension of the dining room through a foldable balcony slash deck with a payload of 15,000 pounds (6,800 kg). Basically, you can move your kitchen outside and host a real party inside.
The bedroom can be outfitted with the Private Home Theater package, and you get a 70” 4K HD screen with SONOS surround sound. In addition to expansive glazing, the bedroom also comes with a skylight. Also here, you get double closets, plenty of storage, and a washer-dryer combo.
start planning for next year’s on the road adventures.