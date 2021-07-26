The VW Beetle Gooseneck Trailer El Chico Remains El Unicornio, Totally Awesome

More on this:

1 Beautifully Restored 1964 Winnebago Camper Trailer Is Ready to Take You Anywhere

2 Beauer's Travel Trailer Can Unfold Up to Three Times Its Size in Just One Minute

3 Topo2 Camper Trailer Can Go Through the Wildest Off-Road Adventure

4 The Pierce-Arrow Travelodge Is a Rare Luxury Camper From the 1930s

5 7even50 One Camper Trailer Is What Living in a Box Looks Like, but Comfortably