The 2021 Living Vehicle Luxury Camper Can Now Charge Your Tesla from the Sun

Living Vehicle is a California-based company that makes luxury camper trailers, with the stated mission of offering “luxury unplugged.” That goal is being reached with the new models for the 2021 Living Vehicle. 10 photos



Basically, any of the Core, Max and Pro models will allow you to run all your high-end appliances, including air conditioning, off solar energy alone. The bonus is that you will also be able to charge your Tesla or any other electric vehicle you might want to bring along for the ride.



The 2021 LV has solar panels and the highest capacity lithium-ion system available on any camper in the world, which means it is self-sufficient for weeks and even months in a row. According to Living Vehicles and Volta, the three models will have 3,080 watts of solar power and 47,600 watt-hours of energy storage.



“Many of our customers have down-payments on electric trucks, like Tesla’s Cybertruck or the Rivian, which require access to reliable charging for long-term off-grid use,” Matthew Hofmann, co-founder and lead designer, explains. “With the ability to export high-voltage power from the Volta system, Living Vehicle models will be able to quickly and sustainably charge these tow vehicles or companion cars using stored energy.”



If that’s not enough to get you sold on one of these LVs, all three models are also customizable in terms of layout and furnishings (the campers are not mass-produced, but made on commission). So if you want an office built inside for remote work, architect Matthew Hofmann and wife Joanna, the brains behind Living Vehicle, can get it done. In addition, you get a full bedroom, fully-stocked kitchen, spa-style bathroom and ample living space as standard.



Pricing for the 2021 LV starts at $229,995 and the order book is already open. Deliveries are expected for early 2021.



