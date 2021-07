2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV Camper Has Level 2 Charging and 57.6 kWh of Storage

EV

The basic idea behind the Living Vehicle series of campers (there’s four of them now: Core, Max, Pro, and Pro-) is to open up all sorts of possibilities and luxuries to people that enjoy living life outdoors... but without dropping any of the creature comforts they would enjoy in a sizeable, land-based home. And no usage scenario can’t be handled properly by one of their options – as the trailers have optional off-road packages and enough onboard power to charge an electric vehicle.Of course, with the 2022 LV Pro-EV being the new top-of-the-line offering, the company had to push the envelope even further. After all, they do need to justify a starting price of no less than $429,995. But it seems the camper trailer will justify the investment, as it comes with even more off-grid power than before... as well as enhanced EV charging capabilities.So, right off the bat, let’s imagine a scenario. Sure, Living Vehicle is showing off the EV charging capabilities using a vehicle that’s already available – a Tesla Model X crossover. But how about the near future, when people will be running around in all sorts of powerful EV pickup trucks, from the Cybertruck to the F-150 Lightning or the GMC Hummer EV. No worries, the Pro-EV is prepared for them, as well as all of the upcoming summer road trip adventures.When using solar power as the primary source of energy, the Pro-EV camper can harness up to 3,520 W of solar power (up from 3,080 watts on the Pro ) and store no less than 57.6of energy (up from 43.2 kWh). The total inverter power has also gone up from 15 to 20, so the camper trailer now comes with a standard solar-powered air conditioning system.More importantly, the EV charging system is also beefier, graduating from the Level 1 system that’s standard on all other versions to a quicker Level 2 system with integrated 240V delivery. So, off-road and rock-crawling adventures are a go, even when the base camp is located in the middle of the wilderness.