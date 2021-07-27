2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV Camper Has Level 2 Charging and 57.6 kWh of Storage

California-based company Living Vehicle has been making a splash with its luxury camper series. These not only can deliver a comfortable off-grid experience for four to six people at a time, but they can even charge an electric vehicle with solar power. Now they’ve introduced the 2022 LV range and with that an all-new flagship offering, the 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV model.
The basic idea behind the Living Vehicle series of campers (there’s four of them now: Core, Max, Pro, and Pro-EV) is to open up all sorts of possibilities and luxuries to people that enjoy living life outdoors... but without dropping any of the creature comforts they would enjoy in a sizeable, land-based home. And no usage scenario can’t be handled properly by one of their options – as the trailers have optional off-road packages and enough onboard power to charge an electric vehicle.
Of course, with the 2022 LV Pro-EV being the new top-of-the-line offering, the company had to push the envelope even further. After all, they do need to justify a starting price of no less than $429,995. But it seems the camper trailer will justify the investment, as it comes with even more off-grid power than before... as well as enhanced EV charging capabilities.
So, right off the bat, let’s imagine a scenario. Sure, Living Vehicle is showing off the EV charging capabilities using a vehicle that’s already available – a Tesla Model X crossover. But how about the near future, when people will be running around in all sorts of powerful EV pickup trucks, from the Cybertruck to the F-150 Lightning or the GMC Hummer EV. No worries, the Pro-EV is prepared for them, as well as all of the upcoming summer road trip adventures.
When using solar power as the primary source of energy, the Pro-EV camper can harness up to 3,520 W of solar power (up from 3,080 watts on the Pro) and store no less than 57.6 kWh of energy (up from 43.2 kWh). The total inverter power has also gone up from 15 to 20 kW, so the camper trailer now comes with a standard solar-powered air conditioning system.
More importantly, the EV charging system is also beefier, graduating from the Level 1 system that’s standard on all other versions to a quicker Level 2 system with integrated 240V delivery. So, off-road and rock-crawling adventures are a go, even when the base camp is located in the middle of the wilderness.
Of course, with the 2022 LV Pro-EV being the new top-of-the-line offering, the company had to push the envelope even further. After all, they do need to justify a starting price of no less than $429,995. But it seems the camper trailer will justify the investment, as it comes with even more off-grid power than before... as well as enhanced EV charging capabilities.
So, right off the bat, let’s imagine a scenario. Sure, Living Vehicle is showing off the EV charging capabilities using a vehicle that’s already available – a Tesla Model X crossover. But how about the near future, when people will be running around in all sorts of powerful EV pickup trucks, from the Cybertruck to the F-150 Lightning or the GMC Hummer EV. No worries, the Pro-EV is prepared for them, as well as all of the upcoming summer road trip adventures.
When using solar power as the primary source of energy, the Pro-EV camper can harness up to 3,520 W of solar power (up from 3,080 watts on the Pro) and store no less than 57.6 kWh of energy (up from 43.2 kWh). The total inverter power has also gone up from 15 to 20 kW, so the camper trailer now comes with a standard solar-powered air conditioning system.
More importantly, the EV charging system is also beefier, graduating from the Level 1 system that’s standard on all other versions to a quicker Level 2 system with integrated 240V delivery. So, off-road and rock-crawling adventures are a go, even when the base camp is located in the middle of the wilderness.