2021 Rove Lite Trailer Is Cheap and Capable - Boasts Interior the Likes of RVs

What we have here is known as the 2021 Rove Lite travel trailer. Ok, I'll be honest, the entire name, or description that the manufacturer’s website shows is Rove Lite Ultra Lightweight Travel Trailers. You get the idea now.
Travel Lite RV is one of those teams that hails from good ol’ Indiana U.S., like most of the RV manufacturing greats. Since 1998 when the late Larry P. Johns started this venture, Travel Lite has come to be known as a leading global RV manufacturer of all things trailer and RV; truck campers are also part of their family.
The trailer that you’ll be getting to know today is the 2021 Rove Lite (RL). Why bring another trinket like this to your attention? Well, because this one promises a whole lot, and best of all, at a pretty good price.
lightweight construction. It all starts with a frame and judging by a dry weight of around 1,510 lbs (684 kg) for the 14FD model, that frame is made of aluminum. Part two of the construction are the Azdel walls, honeycomb composite flooring, and one-piece resin fiberglass roof. With gel coat fiberglass walls and impervious to water Hydro-Lite technology, the frame seems to promise a whole lot. Nearly forgot to mention the fire-retardant block foam insulation that’s also in place.
Two other floorplans also exist, the 14FL and 14BH, but the size among all models remains the same. The only modification that takes place if a different floorplan is chosen, is a shift in features; they’re moved around. A weight difference also exists if you choose to add some options in your construction.
Other exterior features include 13-inch aluminum wheels, 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) axle, and rear stabilizer jacks are standard. But whenever you investigate choosing a vehicle add-on like this, the interior is usually what interests most folks.
Not only do you have a two-burner stovetop, refrigerator, and high-rise faucet in the kitchen, but you’re also supplied with water tanks, on-demand tankless water heater, Shur-flo water pump, and 20,000 BTU furnace. Solid surface cabinetry and stainless-steel offer a balanced blend of tones and textures, not to mention durability.
For sleeping quarters, depending on the layout, four folks can be housed aboard this camper. Some will be resting on the pull-out sofa or modular dinette. Heck, if you don’t mind a sleeping bag, throw one on the floor and be the fifth wheel.
Throw on a 40-amp converter, batteries, 20-pound (9.07-kg) LP tanks, 30-amp power cord, monitor panel, and make the whole thing solar ready, and you’re bound to get a trailer that has much more than I would require. You can also add on a 32-inch (81.3 cm) HDTV with mount, and even a side-mount AC unit. Want a sound system with exterior speakers in the mix? You can have that too.
Right now, the manufacturer’s website only shows the 2021 Rove Lite trailer, but dealerships that sell these puppies are boasting the freshest 2022 models. Best of all, their prices start at around $23,000 (€19,395 at current exchange rates). However, some dealerships are open to haggle on that price, so bring your best wits and you’ll be set to explore in comfort and modern style.
