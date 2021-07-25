Potentially Off-Road-Worthy Kestrel Camping Trailer Starts Off at Just $8.5K

What we have here just may be one of the most versatile and affordable teardrop trailer I've yet ran across. It’s called the Kestrel, and it’s a towable from Timberleaf Trailers. It’s possible you haven’t heard of Timberleaf as they’re a rather fresh team, having been around only since 2015. With a passion for the outdoors, and a dream of building a vehicle suitable for an explorer's lifestyle, Timberleaf took flight and hasn’t slowed down since.
Why is the Kestrel such a big deal? Well, aside from the fact that the starting price for one of these babies is just $8,500 (€7,200 at current exchange rates), the fact that it can even be transformed into a fully off-road capable trailer is why it matters o much. Sure, that off-road capability will be costing you extra, but just wait till you see how much.
Inside the trailer, room is offered by a 54-inch-wide (137-centimeter) construction, but the manufacturer's website hid the length of this space rather well, as I wasn’t able to find it. Nonetheless, a 6-inch-thick (15-centimeter) full-size mattress, suitable for two folks, is available.
One neat feature of this trailer is its interior finish. Using Baltic Birch plywood on all exposed surfaces, finished in 100% zero-VOC polyurethane, the interior gives off a nice rustic feel while stains and mold shouldn’t be a problem. With countless windows and vents, including a passive roof vent, and pre-wired for a power system, seems hella promising for just 8,500 bucks.
upgrades are available for any of the Timberleaf trailers. The first package is known as the All-Road. Here, a 3,500-lb (1,587-kg) independent suspension, larger tires, electric drum brakes, fender plates, and a Max-Coupler articulating hitch are all available. However, if you want to choose this option, you’ll still have to go through the configurator to build your own, in the process adding anything else you may need.
The Off-Road model is even beefier than the All-Road. An axle-less suspension, 4-inch (10-centimeter) lift, electric drum brakes, even bigger BFGoodrich KO2 tires, and front corner rock sliders bring a bit even more versatility. Again, the same configurator app is to be used to create your own.
off-road utility jacks to keep things level.
For under $15,000, and with a basic off-road capable trailer like the Kestrel, for another $1,500 I could very well deck this puppy out with an inverter, battery pack, and some solar capabilities. Off I go, until Fall anyway.
