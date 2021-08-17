Force HD’s Interior Is So Luxurious and Comfortable, You Won’t Want to Step Outside

If there are still people out there who think that motorhomes just can’t compare to the comfort of their own home or to a nice hotel room, they have to spend some time traveling with the Force HD. Premium interior design, contemporary styling and top-of-the-line utilities are just some of the features that make Force HD a truly luxurious model.
Dynamax, a division of Forest River, is known for its great-looking motorhomes, with custom body paint that makes them easily recognizable anywhere. Folks there seem to know how to tailor each model to customers’ preferences and needs. In this case, Force HD is all about a premium interior, down to the very last detail. For those who can’t feel comfortable on the road unless they’re living in great conditions, this is an option worth considering.
Built on a Freightliner M2 106 chassis, this Class C motorhome comes with a 375 HP Detroit DD8 7.7L Turbo Diesel engine, as a new feature. Durability and resistance are always important requirements, so the Force HD is made with high-quality materials, including aluminum-framed, laminated sidewalls and a one-piece fiberglass roof.
Inside is where you will discover what makes this motorhome special. From the premium vinyl flooring throughout and a soft-touch padded vinyl ceiling, to the hardwood cabinetry and premium upholstery, this motorhome’s interior is as welcoming as it is luxurious. Everyone inside the Force HD can relax on one of the sofas, while the LED recessed ceiling lights create just the right ambiance. The LED smart TV in the living area, and the Kenwood 7" touch screen dash infotainment system make sure there’s no dull moment on the road.
Even a skeptic would be convinced by the king-sized bed with memory foam mattress, deluxe padded headboard and designer bedding. There’s also a privacy partition, LED reading lights, and entertainment options, including a TV and DVD players. Another characteristic of the Force HD is the huge residential refrigerator with ice-maker. Everything else in the kitchen is also meant for extra functionality, including solid surface countertops with LED edge lighting.
This Class C motorhome is equipped with dual 12V 8D AGM, maintenance-free batteries, an 8kW Onan diesel generator and two 100 Watt solar panels. From water filters to air conditioning and smoke detectors, it’s packed with premium utilities, including an upgraded 12V on-demand water pump.
In the Dynamax lineup, Force HD is on the pricier side (starting from $311,553), but it does boast some great features that could get more people out there on the road, even the ones who demand lavish comfort.
Built on a Freightliner M2 106 chassis, this Class C motorhome comes with a 375 HP Detroit DD8 7.7L Turbo Diesel engine, as a new feature. Durability and resistance are always important requirements, so the Force HD is made with high-quality materials, including aluminum-framed, laminated sidewalls and a one-piece fiberglass roof.
Inside is where you will discover what makes this motorhome special. From the premium vinyl flooring throughout and a soft-touch padded vinyl ceiling, to the hardwood cabinetry and premium upholstery, this motorhome’s interior is as welcoming as it is luxurious. Everyone inside the Force HD can relax on one of the sofas, while the LED recessed ceiling lights create just the right ambiance. The LED smart TV in the living area, and the Kenwood 7" touch screen dash infotainment system make sure there’s no dull moment on the road.
Even a skeptic would be convinced by the king-sized bed with memory foam mattress, deluxe padded headboard and designer bedding. There’s also a privacy partition, LED reading lights, and entertainment options, including a TV and DVD players. Another characteristic of the Force HD is the huge residential refrigerator with ice-maker. Everything else in the kitchen is also meant for extra functionality, including solid surface countertops with LED edge lighting.
This Class C motorhome is equipped with dual 12V 8D AGM, maintenance-free batteries, an 8kW Onan diesel generator and two 100 Watt solar panels. From water filters to air conditioning and smoke detectors, it’s packed with premium utilities, including an upgraded 12V on-demand water pump.
In the Dynamax lineup, Force HD is on the pricier side (starting from $311,553), but it does boast some great features that could get more people out there on the road, even the ones who demand lavish comfort.