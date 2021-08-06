Mallard Pathfinder Travel Trailer Surprises With Extensive Features and Price

Folks, the vehicle addition you see here is known as the Mallard Pathfinder (MP). It’s a trailer from Heartland RV, a team with over 17 years of experience in trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers. With a customer-oriented focus, this team has grown to be known as a go-to-crew for RV dreams.
One of the dreams they offer customers is the MP. Because it’s one of the smaller trailers this team offers, it should stand as a good example of its creativity and craftsmanship. Like most other RVs of this type, the MP is also available in several floorplans, but the stripped-down version starts at only $29,180 (€24,812 at current exchange rates).
As for the two available floorplans the team already has configured, they both start at $32,819 (€27,804 at current exchange rates) and can sleep up to four or six guests depending on the floorplan you choose. However, to get the best idea of what Heartland can do, I'll be covering the six-guest version, the P17QBH option.
GVWR of 4,548 lbs (2,062 kg). With a width of 7.06 ft (2.15 m), length of 21.33 ft (6.5 m), and height of 10.4 ft (3.17 m), this trailer seems to offer more than enough room to accommodate the six guests. Remember, even features are aimed at making sure everyone has everything they need.
Whenever you look to have a comfortable time outdoors, you’ll need to make sure some features are in place, and the MP doesn’t seem to be lacking any. 46 gallons (174 liters) of freshwater, and 30-gallon (113-liter) greywater and blackwater tanks should be enough for at least a three-day weekend. Oh, there’s also a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater for showers and other hot water needs. A 20,000 BTU furnace and 14,500 BTU air conditioner takes care of heating and cooling needs.
just a few main items for every category. For example, the MP features a fully walkable roof, 6-sided aluminum construction, and Azdel composite panels. Not to mention a 110-watt solar panel, 1200-watt inverter, 4G LTE prep, exterior speakers and awning, just to name a few.
Inside, European style cabinetry, solid surface kitchen tops, queen size bedding, bunk beds, and modular dinette, are all available. You can also find a three-burner stove, deep bowl sink, and high-rise faucet. How about a 5-cu ft fridge? There's even a traditional oven available for some freshly caught game or fish.
One area guests will be pleased to have access to is a bathroom. A shower with tub surround, foot flush toilet, skylight, and air vent are all standard features. If you want to make any changes to your MP, I'm sure Heartland is more than willing to hear you out.
Now remember, like any other RV manufacturer on the market, Heartland is all ears when it comes to modifications to what you have before you, after all, that means more cash in their pockets. If you want to beef up the solar capabilities, just ask. Need more water, see what can be done about that.
I’m not saying this will be the very last trailer you’ll ever buy, but it is one that you should consider for your outdoor travels, for this year and any others down the line.
One of the dreams they offer customers is the MP. Because it’s one of the smaller trailers this team offers, it should stand as a good example of its creativity and craftsmanship. Like most other RVs of this type, the MP is also available in several floorplans, but the stripped-down version starts at only $29,180 (€24,812 at current exchange rates).
As for the two available floorplans the team already has configured, they both start at $32,819 (€27,804 at current exchange rates) and can sleep up to four or six guests depending on the floorplan you choose. However, to get the best idea of what Heartland can do, I'll be covering the six-guest version, the P17QBH option.
GVWR of 4,548 lbs (2,062 kg). With a width of 7.06 ft (2.15 m), length of 21.33 ft (6.5 m), and height of 10.4 ft (3.17 m), this trailer seems to offer more than enough room to accommodate the six guests. Remember, even features are aimed at making sure everyone has everything they need.
Whenever you look to have a comfortable time outdoors, you’ll need to make sure some features are in place, and the MP doesn’t seem to be lacking any. 46 gallons (174 liters) of freshwater, and 30-gallon (113-liter) greywater and blackwater tanks should be enough for at least a three-day weekend. Oh, there’s also a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater for showers and other hot water needs. A 20,000 BTU furnace and 14,500 BTU air conditioner takes care of heating and cooling needs.
just a few main items for every category. For example, the MP features a fully walkable roof, 6-sided aluminum construction, and Azdel composite panels. Not to mention a 110-watt solar panel, 1200-watt inverter, 4G LTE prep, exterior speakers and awning, just to name a few.
Inside, European style cabinetry, solid surface kitchen tops, queen size bedding, bunk beds, and modular dinette, are all available. You can also find a three-burner stove, deep bowl sink, and high-rise faucet. How about a 5-cu ft fridge? There's even a traditional oven available for some freshly caught game or fish.
One area guests will be pleased to have access to is a bathroom. A shower with tub surround, foot flush toilet, skylight, and air vent are all standard features. If you want to make any changes to your MP, I'm sure Heartland is more than willing to hear you out.
Now remember, like any other RV manufacturer on the market, Heartland is all ears when it comes to modifications to what you have before you, after all, that means more cash in their pockets. If you want to beef up the solar capabilities, just ask. Need more water, see what can be done about that.
I’m not saying this will be the very last trailer you’ll ever buy, but it is one that you should consider for your outdoor travels, for this year and any others down the line.