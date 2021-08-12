Five Awesome Apps That Will Make Your Life Easier When Traveling With an RV

In this day and age, smartphones have become indispensable. Whether we want it’s to watch our favorite shows, pay bills or browse through a thousand filters to improve our selfies, there’s an app for everything. In this article, we’ll take a look at five apps designed to make things easier on your next RV adventure.
Most people choose the RV lifestyle because of the unparalleled freedom and flexibility it offers. It’s a unique experience that allows you to enjoy the great outdoors without compromising comfort.
However, for a truly carefree escapade into the wild, you need to be organized and prepared. Apart from the right supplies and gear, you should also check out these five brilliant apps. CoPilot GPS
type of vehicle you drive and includes a dedicated menu for RVs.
Once you enter all the information about your rig, the app will display routes that are appropriate for its weight and height, so you get stuck on a road that’s not meant for your rig.
Maps are available in both 2D and 3D versions and include many important details such as road signs and turn lanes. Best of all, it offers downloadable offline maps to easily navigate routes where cell reception is poor.
It is available for both iOS or Android as a 14-day free trial version, and an annual subscription is priced at $29.99. Google Maps
smartphone. It’s easy to use, constantly updated, provides traffic alerts, and virtually all websites will redirect you to this app when searching for an address, which makes it extremely convenient.
One drawback is the fact that it may take you on roads that are not meant for your vehicle’s size and weight, so you need to watch out for restrictions.
Nevertheless, maps can be downloaded for offline use making it a solid alternative if you’re going completely off-grid and you don’t want to spend money on subscriptions.
As you may already know, the native Android app can also be installed on iOS devices. iOverlander
campgrounds that offer all the amenities you need to remote yet epic locations.
While several similar apps are way more popular, few offer global campsite information. There’s also a surprisingly large community that uses iOverlander, so apart from comprehensive information about the location, you will find reviews from other outdoor enthusiasts, complete with photos and tips.
It’s available for iOS and Android, works well offline using your device’s GPS function, and best of all, it’s completely free. inRoute
route planning.
You can easily add stops along your itinerary which can be exported to other apps or GPS systems and one of the coolest features inRoute offers lets you plan a route based on various details, including road curvature and elevation. This is extremely useful when traveling with a big rig particularly if your destination is a mountainous region.
The app also provides voice-guided, turn-by-turn directions, automatically checks the weather and you can even store routes on your device in case you lose connection.
It can be used as a trial version for seven days after which a yearly subscription can be had for $29.99. Unfortunately for Android users, this app is only available for iOS. GasBuddy
Spending less money on fuel translates to noticeably more funds for supplies and gear, especially if you’re driving a gas-guzzling motorhome or towing a big trailer.
According to the developers, you can save up to 25 cents per gallon using this free app so make sure to download it on your iOS or Android device if you’re traveling around the U.S. or Canada.
