5 Pennsylvania Man Takes Jet Ski for a Highway Ride, Is Pulled Over by the Police

1 Man Fills Up His Car With Beer Cans, Secures Meeting With the Police

More on this:

Policewoman Stops Driver, Takes Bribe, Leaves iPhone 12 Pro in His Car

An unbelievable story that went viral earlier this week reveals how a policewoman who stopped a driver for not wearing the seatbelt ended up leaving her iPhone on the passenger seat after taking a bribe to let him go without a fine. 7 photos



“She said she is going to size my driver’s license and impound the car to their office,” the driver has been quoted as



After “negotiations” that lasted for over three hours (this sounds like a huge stretch and a red flag, to be honest, because what police officer spends three hours on the side of the road with an offending driver in the first place?), the policewoman eventually agreed to let the man go in exchange for 200 Ghanian Cedi (this is approximately $33).



“I gave her the money, sadly, and went my way,” the driver explains.



A few minutes later, however, he heard a phone ringing from the passenger seat. It was the iPhone 12 Pro Max belonging to the policewoman, who somehow left the device on the seat when they were discussing the terms of the deal.



“Now she’s begging me to return the phone to her,” he says.



If the story is indeed real, the



Needless to say, the big question right now is whether the man should return the phone or not. Unfortunately, he hasn’t posted an update to share his decision with the WWW, but for now, just keep in mind that you shouldn’t take anything for granted, as the story could very well be fabricated for the lulz, especially given the original Facebook post has already been removed. While the whole thing could obviously be just pure fiction, driver Samuel Afolabi turned to social media to ask the netizens for advice on whether he should return the iPhone to the Ghana policewoman who previously stopped him for not wearing a seatbelt.“She said she is going to size my driver’s license and impound the car to their office,” the driver has been quoted as saying After “negotiations” that lasted for over three hours (this sounds like a huge stretch and a red flag, to be honest, because what police officer spends three hours on the side of the road with an offending driver in the first place?), the policewoman eventually agreed to let the man go in exchange for 200 Ghanian Cedi (this is approximately $33).“I gave her the money, sadly, and went my way,” the driver explains.A few minutes later, however, he heard a phone ringing from the passenger seat. It was the iPhone 12 Pro Max belonging to the policewoman, who somehow left the device on the seat when they were discussing the terms of the deal.“Now she’s begging me to return the phone to her,” he says.If the story is indeed real, the policewoman certainly made the worst trade ever. An iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 in the United States, so agreeing with a $33 payment but leaving the smartphone behind is a deal the driver probably is happy to make.Needless to say, the big question right now is whether the man should return the phone or not. Unfortunately, he hasn’t posted an update to share his decision with the WWW, but for now, just keep in mind that you shouldn’t take anything for granted, as the story could very well be fabricated for the lulz, especially given the original Facebook post has already been removed.