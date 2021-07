This Mercedes Sprinter Off-Road Adventure Van Takes Flexibility to Another Level

The guys at Antero Adventure Motors have already seen success with their Longs Peak adventure van, a class B RV that is certified by the RV Industry Association (which adds certain perks in terms of insurance and park access) and adapted for off-the-grid travel. You don’t mess with something that’s working, so they kept all the features that make Longs Peak a no-fuss, ready-to-go RV, adding 2 new upgrades for 2022, to raise the comfort level a notch.Let’s start with the RV’s chassis, which is a 92.3” wide / 233.5” long Mercedes Sprinter, chosen for extra power off the road . The 3.0 L 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel engine delivers 188 hp and 445 Nm (325 ft lbs) of torque. The upgraded off-road wheels and tires support that power on backcountry roads.In terms of build, the Longs Peak RV comes with a smart floor system that basically allows you to configure it the way that works best for you, with plenty of space for seats or bikes. The multi-function bed takes up very little space, and you’ve got everything you need for cooking, including cookware storage.The 2022 version adds a portable, compact campervan toilet that’s easy to secure to the floor system thanks to the modular design. The other practical addition is a 2.5 gallon (9.4 liters) Bosch electric hot water tank, which provides hot water to the interior faucet and exterior spigot, also including a showerhead.Another great thing about the Longs Peak RV is the off-grid-adapted power system. With 210 amp hours of battery storage, 180 W of rooftop solar and a 2,000 W inverter, you’re covered even when you’re on the road for days. Add to that a roof rack system and a 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) towing capacity, and you’ve got just the thing for a comfortable, safe road trip.You can find out more about the pricing for the upgraded Longs Peak RV at local dealerships.