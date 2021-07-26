This Mercedes Sprinter Off-Road Adventure Van Takes Flexibility to Another Level

You’re ready to hit the road for an exciting escapade and you’re looking for the perfect RV. Some of them might show off their flashy details and luxurious features, but sometimes you just want a vehicle that’s got everything you need and that’s reliable, with a price tag that won’t break the bank. This Antero Adventure Motors RV is just that, plus it comes with upgrades that will make your road trip even more enjoyable.
The guys at Antero Adventure Motors have already seen success with their Longs Peak adventure van, a class B RV that is certified by the RV Industry Association (which adds certain perks in terms of insurance and park access) and adapted for off-the-grid travel. You don’t mess with something that’s working, so they kept all the features that make Longs Peak a no-fuss, ready-to-go RV, adding 2 new upgrades for 2022, to raise the comfort level a notch.
Let’s start with the RV’s chassis, which is a 92.3” wide / 233.5” long Mercedes Sprinter, chosen for extra power off the road. The 3.0 L 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel engine delivers 188 hp and 445 Nm (325 ft lbs) of torque. The upgraded off-road wheels and tires support that power on backcountry roads.
In terms of build, the Longs Peak RV comes with a smart floor system that basically allows you to configure it the way that works best for you, with plenty of space for seats or bikes. The multi-function bed takes up very little space, and you’ve got everything you need for cooking, including cookware storage.
The 2022 version adds a portable, compact campervan toilet that’s easy to secure to the floor system thanks to the modular design. The other practical addition is a 2.5 gallon (9.4 liters) Bosch electric hot water tank, which provides hot water to the interior faucet and exterior spigot, also including a showerhead.
Another great thing about the Longs Peak RV is the off-grid-adapted power system. With 210 amp hours of battery storage, 180 W of rooftop solar and a 2,000 W inverter, you’re covered even when you’re on the road for days. Add to that a roof rack system and a 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) towing capacity, and you’ve got just the thing for a comfortable, safe road trip.
You can find out more about the pricing for the upgraded Longs Peak RV at local dealerships.
