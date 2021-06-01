Polaris Is Giving Away Five Adventure Experiences for National Get Outdoors Day

After all that’s been going on, does anybody need an extra reason to be outside and enjoy nature? Well, it doesn’t hurt to get perks, and it’s always good to be reminded of the great outdoors that’s just waiting for us.
National Get Outdoors Day is coming up, on Saturday, June 12, and Polaris is celebrating it this year by introducing a fun project, the OFFLINER Pledge. After all, as a brand that is known for off-road vehicles, Polaris should be one of the first to inspire people to go out and explore. Especially since the whole off-road experience is all about discovering a sense of adventure and enjoying freedom.
Celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June, National Get Outdoors Day is a great reminder to simply spend more time outside. It doesn’t have to be in the most spectacular national park (although, that would be nice), the important thing is to unplug and reconnect with nature. This is what Polaris is encouraging through its OFFLINER Pledge.
Starting today, until June 30, everyone is invited to take a pledge to become an OFFLINER. All you have to do is fill in an online form on the company’s website, and you’ll get the chance to win some cool prizes (these would be the perks). This includes the chance to win one of 5 Polaris Adventures experiences, as well as outdoor adventure gear.
And if you’re not familiar with Polaris Adventures, they are an interesting way of combining the pleasures of a short trip with the opportunity of experiencing a Polaris vehicle. Ranging from basic rentals to guided tours, and covering 160 locations across the U.S., these experiences sound like a great way to enjoy the outdoors. Yellowstone National Park, Alaska and Hawaii are just a few of the amazing locations included in the Polaris Adventures.
Remember to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day next Saturday whichever way is best for you. And, if an adventure sounds good, take the OFFLINER Pledge.
