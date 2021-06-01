5 2021 Ford Bronco Gets Spotted in the Wild Sporting the Roush Performance Touch

Two-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Full of Accessories Gets Quick Review

After months (that may have seemed like years to some people, particularly reservation holders) of only teasing the new Bronco in static presentations, footage of Ford's Jeep Wrangler rival in action is starting to come from all directions, and it's not doing anything to pipe down the excitement. 6 photos



The reason behind the quick review you can watch at the bottom of this page is the guys at Baja Designs and Bestop taking a pair of Broncos (a 2-Door and a 4-Door) out to test some of the aftermarket products these companies are preparing for the model.



The two-door one finished in what seems to be Race Red paint sports a Black Diamond trim coupled with the Sasquatch Package, which is a must-have for any kind of mild-to-serious off-roading. Sadly, we only get to see some very light trail driving for now but expect a more hardcore rock-crawling session to follow soon.



However, even if the



Between its four-wheel-drive system, front independent suspension, 35-inch tires (factory spec), and the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the Ford SUV has absolutely no problem making its way forward through the forest, prompting the reviewer to give it the "awesome trail rig" stamp of approval. The Bronco is off to a flying start, and after seeing it climb the



