The Darth Vader House Is an Awesome Architectural Take on Star Wars Fandom

3 2021 Ford Bronco Gets Spotted in the Wild Sporting the Roush Performance Touch

1 Christmas Reportedly Comes In July for Early Ford Bronco Reservation Holders

More on this:

Baja Designs Shines the LED Spot on 2021 Ford Bronco Lighting Kits From $260

Fans of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco are eagerly waiting for the 2021 model year to finally leave the long delays behind and hit the dealerships to take delivery of their all-new off-roaders. And we already know that many of them will take their rock-crawling babies to aftermarket shops immediately afterwards. That means one thing: tuning companies need to be ready. 12 photos SUV entirely their own. As such, it’s no wonder that just about every day, we find out about another company and its



This time around, it’s a great opportunity to shine a light (pun intended) on Baja Designs. The well-known lighting specialist has just revealed its options for the 2021 Bronco, with complete details and pricing. The only downside is they’re on pre-order for the time being, so it’s not yet possible to predict if the LED kits will arrive before or after first reservation holders get the SUVs on the driveway.



We do know the pricing for the five general options. Baja Designs has neatly arranged its LED lighting kits (which are of the “turnkey LED system” variety) in five categories: 6XL linkable (for both plastic and steel bumpers), A-pillar, roof bars, fog pocket, and reverse. Then, each of these has a host of related options, so it’s safe to assume that anyone looking to further light up the surroundings will find



The same can be said about prices, as Baja Designs kicks off the proceeds from as low as $259.95 for the Squadron Sport A-pillar kit. But it can easily burn a big hole through the pocket, as the company also goes up to $1,999.95 for the OnX6+ Dual Control roof bar kit. Now, imagine getting a set from Ford has made it very clear on several occasions that its 2021 Bronco (in both 2-Door and 4-Door guises) is a great canvas for anyone looking to make theentirely their own. As such, it’s no wonder that just about every day, we find out about another company and its specialized aftermarket offer This time around, it’s a great opportunity to shine a light (pun intended) on Baja Designs. The well-known lighting specialist has just revealed its options for the 2021 Bronco, with complete details and pricing. The only downside is they’re on pre-order for the time being, so it’s not yet possible to predict if the LED kits will arrive before or after first reservation holders get the SUVs on the driveway.We do know the pricing for the five general options. Baja Designs has neatly arranged its LED lighting kits (which are of the “turnkey LED system” variety) in five categories: 6XL linkable (for both plastic and steel bumpers), A-pillar, roof bars, fog pocket, and reverse. Then, each of these has a host of related options, so it’s safe to assume that anyone looking to further light up the surroundings will find something to their liking.The same can be said about prices, as Baja Designs kicks off the proceeds from as low as $259.95 for the Squadron Sport A-pillar kit. But it can easily burn a big hole through the pocket, as the company also goes up to $1,999.95 for the OnX6+ Dual Control roof bar kit. Now, imagine getting a set from each of the five categories , and you’ll get the larger MSRP picture...