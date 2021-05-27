What the Donk?! Pimped-Up Polaris Slingshot Is a Pearl Pink Christmas Tree

5 Pearl Pink Audi Q7 on 32-inch Gold Floaters Is the Ultimate Bling Machine

When it comes to hi-risers, there's a big debate going on as to what cars can be labeled as donks. Purists will stick to the Chevy Impala and Caprice , but mods based on boxy GMs from the 1980s have become very popular in recent years. Traditionalist or not, I bet you haven't seen a Polaris Slingshot play this game just yet. 9 photos



But the 22-inch rims aren't the most ridiculous thing on this Slingshot. The three-wheeler has been repainted in a pearl pink that screams for attention. There's a Predator's head airbrushed onto the front deck and speakers that match the wheels. In pure donk fashion, the steering wheel is also a carbon copy of the rims.



And speaking of the interior, it's no longer the stock, bare-bones cabin of a



But that's not all. You might not notice it at first, but hundreds of LED lights spread across the body panels, the speakers, and even the wheels. It's also a rolling Christmas tree! Just hit the 2:20-minute mark to see it light up the street at night. Oh, and check out the matching, pearl pink Predator helmet.



Well, I guess there's no use to talk about whether this Slingshot can still perform as it was intended to. All that bling and the audio system must have added quite a few pounds to the three-wheeler, moving it away from its featherweight nature. A stock Slingshot tips the scales at around 1,743 pounds (791 kg), by the way.



But what I really want to know is whether the owner swapped or modded the original drivetrain for more oomph. Polaris used to drop 2.4-liter EcoTec GM engines in these "cars" until 2019 but switched to an in-house-designed 2.0-liter "ProStar" in 2020. The latter cranks out 200 horsepower, but I have a feeling this pimped-up three-wheeler puts more than that on the ground.







