Classic BMW R65 Gets Infused With Custom Scrambler Fragrance, Hosts R80 Bodywork

A few years back, AMP-Motorcycles was founded by a father-and-son duo near the German city of Frankfurt. Their shared passion for custom two-wheelers led to the creation of countless mechanical masterpieces making just about any moto-loving gearhead go weak at the knees. We recently spotted a scrambler-style BMW R65 on their Instagram profile, and we couldn’t resist the urge to bring it into the spotlight.
The chosen donor for this breathtaking venture was a 1983 variant from Motorrad’s lineup. The stock bike is brought to life by an air-cooled 649cc boxer-twin mill, with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. This nasty animal is good for up to 50 hp when the tachometer displays 7,250 rpm, and 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) of peak torque at 6,500 revs.
It is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which routes the oomph to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. This whole shebang enables the Bavarian fiend to reach a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph) and accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Stopping power comes from a single 260 mm (10.24 inches) brake disc up front and a 200 mm (7.87 inches) drum setup on the opposite end.
As soon as the bike’s factory bodywork had been removed, its skeleton was neatly powder-coated from head to toe. The next step consisted of obtaining an R80’s fuel tank to replace the stock item, which didn’t exactly match the desired aesthetic. At the rear end, they attached a bolt-on subframe that supports a handsome brown leather saddle and a tiny taillight.
To bring about ample grip on and off the road, the wheels were honored with dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 rubber on both ends. Rear suspension duties are handled by a premium pair of shock absorbers from YSS, while the forks have been tweaked to achieve a level stance. After fabricating a fresh wiring harness, the German wizards consulted Motogadget’s catalog to obtain an array of electrical goodies.
We notice a bite-sized headlight taking pride of place in between the fork legs, along with a yellow-tinted fog light that sits atop the left crash bar. If you ask me, the latter is probably the coolest feature found on AMP's graceful Beemer. Last but not least, the blue paintwork worn by the repurposed gas tank draws inspiration from a German beer label named Löwenbräu, of all things.
