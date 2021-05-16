Impeccable 1990 BMW K1 Leaves Its Nest in Search of A New Home

World’s Biggest, Most Expensive Mega-Mansion The One Is Complete, Insane

A blast from the past—that’s how we’d describe BMW Motorrad’s muscular tourer. 26 photos



When looking to purchase a well-kept ride, keeping an eye on various online auctioning platforms is worth every second of your time. If you live in the United States, you might already know that Bring A Trailer is one such entity, and there's absolutely no shortage of potential bargains on this website. For instance, this gorgeous 1990 BMW K1 is on offer until Monday afternoon (May 17).

Currently, the top bid for Bavaria's chunky tourer is $4,300, and its six-digit odometer indicates that it's only been ridden for about 10k miles (16,000 km). The bike has also been fitted with a new battery as of August 2020, so we'd say you've got plenty of reasons to check it out right away. I mean, you won't often come across a '90s motorcycle preserved as well as a precious artifact, right?

If you're not familiar with this machine's characteristics, allow me to bring you up to speed. Within its frame, BMW Motorrad's behemoth carries a brutal DOHC inline-four mill that packs sixteen valves and a sizeable displacement of no less than 987cc. Additionally, its compression ratio is generously rated at 11.0:1.

The liquid-cooled monstrosity summons 100 feral ponies at 8,000 rpm and a healthy torque output of 74 pound-feet (100 Nm) at approximately 6,750 revs. This unholy force is handed over to a shaft final drive through a five-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).

The Bavarian colossus will accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in as little as 3.9 seconds. When prompted, the '90 MY K1 will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in 11.4 ticks at 120 mph (193 kph). Without going into any other technical details, it seems appropriate to conclude that placing your bid on this fiend should be the next thing on your to-do list.