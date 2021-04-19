4 BMW Partners With Nvidia to Take Digital Factory Planning to Another Level

3 2021 BMW 3 Series: You Can’t Be Wrong If You Stick to Bavarian Rules

1 Here’s What Makes the New M3 and M4’s M-Developed xDrive AWD System So Special

BMW to Develop New Battery Cell Technology, On the Road to the “Greenest EV”

BMW is not only developing the Neue Klasse of vehicles, but also a new generation of Li-ion battery technology. The new generation of BMW fully-electric vehicles goes hand in hand with the development of recyclable, low-carbon batteries. 1 photo



The focus of the project is to obtain battery cells with a higher density energy, while also reducing production costs.



And the German company isn’t stopping here. The goal is to increase the energy density of battery cells even more, until the end of this decade, when a solid-state battery will completely replace Li-ion batteries. Until then,



"The greenest electric car in the world will be a BMW – sustainable from the initial idea to recycling after its use phase. We are developing the battery cell of the future: it will be powerful, safe, cost-effective, and recyclable - from material selection to recyclability after the use in the vehicle. All of this will be created in a European value chain.", says Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development.



The Group’s “electric offensive” is not showing any signs of slowing down. The BMW i4 and the BMW iX are set to join the previous three electric models that have already been launched, later this year. And fully-electric version of the BMW 5 Series and The Group is committed to developing innovative battery cell technology, within the IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest). And, in support of these efforts, they are set to receive two grants from the German Federal Minister of Economics and Energy and the Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.The focus of the project is to obtain battery cells with a higher density energy, while also reducing production costs. BMW has already been optimizing battery cell technology and achieving bigger results with every new generation. The Gen5 battery, which was presented with the BMW iX3 in 2020, had a lower content of cobalt and a higher percentage of nickel. And recyclable nickel is a key component in reducing the use of primary resources, which leads to a “greener” battery.And the German company isn’t stopping here. The goal is to increase the energy density of battery cells even more, until the end of this decade, when a solid-state battery will completely replace Li-ion batteries. Until then, BMW predicts they will unveil the first car to use this new technology as early as 2025."The greenest electric car in the world will be a BMW – sustainable from the initial idea to recycling after its use phase. We are developing the battery cell of the future: it will be powerful, safe, cost-effective, and recyclable - from material selection to recyclability after the use in the vehicle. All of this will be created in a European value chain.", says Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development.The Group’s “electric offensive” is not showing any signs of slowing down. The BMW i4 and the BMW iX are set to join the previous three electric models that have already been launched, later this year. And fully-electric version of the BMW 5 Series and BMW X1 are on their way.

load press release