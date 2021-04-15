BMW Partners With Nvidia to Take Digital Factory Planning to Another Level

5 Mercedes-Benz Cars to Be Powered by NVIDIA Tech from 2024

As far as we, the potential customers or fans of the brand, are concerned, the massive improvement in factory planning should lead to improvements like quicker development of new assembly lines, which we hope will lead to new models being released faster. We all know Nvidia as an innovator in the gaming industry. Since 1999, they have been producing some of the most capable and popular GPUs.Additionally, the Silicon Valley-based company has been expanding its expertise outside the realms of gaming, focusing on hardware, software, and AI solutions for mobility applications.Among these are supercomputing platforms like the Orin or upcoming Atlan, which are set to enhance the autonomous driving capabilities of future vehicles.These solutions' quality level and potential are unquestionable, considering that important players in the automotive world like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Tesla, Ford, or Volvo are using or experimenting with them.Apart from these technologies designed to make our cars smarter, safer, and ultimately enable them to drive themselves , Nvidia also contributes to the optimization of their manufacturing processes.One such example was announced recently. The tech company is out to revolutionize BMW’s plants by exponentially improving digital planning and integrating new production systems.While digital planning is not something new (it's already employed in many industrial sectors, including the automotive world), the use of Nvidia’s Omniverse platform will take this process to a different level.“Together we’re about to make a huge leap forward and open up completely new perspectives in the field of virtual, digital planning. In the future, a virtual representation of our production network will allow us to realize an innovative, integrated approach to our planning processes. Omniverse greatly enhances the precision, speed, and consequently the efficiency of our planning processes," says Milan Nedeljkovc, BMW AG Board Member for Production.To better understand why this is a big deal, we need to look at the current digital planning platforms. The vast majority of them require data to be imported from various applications.Aside from being time-consuming, this limitation often results in software and hardware compatibility issues. Furthermore, because data needs to be imported "manually," it’s not always up to date.Nvidia’s Omniverse plans to change that will allow for live data to be collected from all the relevant databases to create a continuously up-to-date simulation , eliminating the need to re-import that data every time adjustments are made.In even simpler terms, the state-of-the-art platform will allow experts to plan highly complex production systems quicker and more accurately than ever before, all without any compatibility issues.Moreover, it offers photorealistic rendering quality, the likes of which we’re familiar with from other Nvidia products but should be unprecedented in the digital planning sector.Another benefit of the platform is that it allows employees from different factories or offices worldwide to access the virtual simulation and work together to plan and enhance details of a process or a production system whenever they need to.As far as we, the potential customers or fans of the brand, are concerned, the massive improvement in factory planning should lead to improvements like quicker development of new assembly lines, which we hope will lead to new models being released faster.