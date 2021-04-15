2021 BMW 3 Series: You Can’t Be Wrong If You Stick to Bavarian Rules

Today, it is called the BMW 3 Series and it is regarded as the most desirable premium sports sedan. About six decades ago, when it was representing a salvation hope for BMW, they used to call it the New Class (Neue Klasse, in German). And they got really far with it.





It seems the basic rule for the development of German cars through the generations was something like: keep the name, keep adding power, performance, refinement and comfort, make it a perennial segment reference. This way the interest of clients was kept alive through the generations of any model series.



The customers' aspiration for “more” was implicitly met during the process. This approach has only one drawback: making the car bigger and superior in every respect also determines the increase of its price. The evolution of the BMW 3 Series along the decades is a perfect example in this respect.Ambiance

No matter the version, the BMW 3 Series’ truly sporty profile is always noticeable. It is in the thick steering wheel, in the smart ergonomics and in the rigorously accurate roadholding. Looking around when seated in the cockpit for the first time, its rather complex appearance might frighten you for a moment.



Then you realize it is just a flattering trick: you can easily find and use everything that’s required to drive the car. There are plenty of options available for the BMW 3 Series but, beyond this and any own preferences concerning the configuration of no matter what version, lies a certitude: you paid for a BMW, it will drive like a BMW!







All updates can be imported over the air, either via



There is a clear high-tech message in the interior design, while the premium note comes mainly from the quality of the materials and the rigorous assembly. This is the essential, and the various options for textures, colors and equipment will reflect the taste of the car's owner. Can you think of a better way to bring somebody inside a car and keep him there for the rest of his driving days?Thrust

It’s hard to find elsewhere such a wide range of



Knowing the intended profile of the 3 Series, we say its offer really begins at the level of the BMW 320i (184 hp) or 320d (190 hp). Regarding the freshly presented M3, BMW says it feels home only on the racetrack. For the moment, we can’t confirm or deny, but this is fully plausible. The twin-turbo straight-six engine of the M3 Competition version delivers 503 hp (510 PS). Once more, a figure showing that the 3 Series overtook the former generations of the 5 Series in many respects: the M3 Competition is actually more powerful than the BMW M5 (E60), with its aspirated 5.0-liter V10, rated at 500 hp (507 PS).Dynamics

Things seemed to be rather predictable when the dynamic behavior of any generation of the BMW 3 Series came into discussion: it used to have an obvious sporty accent, with a considerable firmness factor. Nowadays, the 3 Series/G20 feels more comfort-oriented in the everyday use than any other in the history of its kind. A bit too silent, a bit too careful for the well-being of the passengers? After all, nobody should blame a sedan for things like these.



Doubts

No doubts here, only budget limits. Yes, the straight-six engines are fabulous in terms of performance and sound, but the most powerful 4-cylinder versions go well too. Yet, we can’t stop to bring up the pretty much rhetorical question: did they manage to sell any 318i (156 hp) or 316d/318d (122/150 hp) to anybody?



In the US, the most affordable version of the 3 Series is the BMW 330i (2.0-liter turbo, 4-cylinder, 255 hp). If a base version that costs $41,250 can be called “affordable,” of course. On the other hand, this car leaves nothing to desire in terms on performance and refinement. Fitting any of the 3 Series versions with xDrive will add $2000 to the price. The more expensive versions raise the levels up to what the exhilarating M3 (473 hp) can do and offer. However, they ask at least $69,900 for an M3 equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox. The M3 Competition (503 hp) with the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission is available at the base price of $72,800.



Instead

Many of the BMW's engine versions don’t have a proper equivalent in the competition’s products. What BMW can offer is only partially covered by the Audi A4, while the new Mercedes C-Class (launched in February 2021) still has to grow its engine range. Want something more special than the Bimmer and with a more pronounced kind of rebel sporty touch? Have a look at the Alfa Giulia. Want a definitely premium non-German sports sedan? The Jaguar XE might be the solution. The very first version of these Bavarian sporty sedans, the BMW 1500 , debuted in 1961 and its length was 4427 mm (174.3 in). Some 57 years later, the current generation (project indicative G20) had its premiere at the 2018 Paris Mondial de l'Automobile. Length: 4709 mm (185.4 in). Significant difference, ain’t it? 