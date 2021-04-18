Probable 2023 BMW X1 M35i Prototype Attacks the Nordschleife

2 Remember the BMW i3? The 2023 BMW iX1 Is Its Unofficial Successor

Back in 2009, when the first generation of the BMW X1 was unveiled, it was more or less slightly shorter version of the 3 Series Touring with a higher ground clearance. 28 photos AWD -system, but this tech solution only lasted until the second generation of the X1, when it switched to a MINI-based architecture with transverse engines and an FWD -based AWD system.



The third generation of the BMW X1 is currently testing all over the world, with its development phase getting near its end in the first half of 2022.



Not exactly unexpected, the 2023 BMW X1 crossover will not switch back to a more expensive platform with longitudinal engines but use an updated version of the same UKL2 architecture used by its predecessor and the entire MINI and BMW compact lineup.



This mainly translates into improved interior room for the passengers, with the exterior dimensions not increasing drastically compared to its predecessors.



It also means that the transverse engine layout from the X1 F48 will be carried over, with lower-powered engine versions featuring front-wheel-drive, xDrive AWD as an option, while mid-range and top models will come with all-paw traction as standard.



Speaking of top models, what appears to be a fully loaded version of the



Obviously still drenched in heavy camouflage at this point in its development, the pre-prototype does let some of its slightly controversial design features poke out from underneath the camo, and the first thing that stands out is the oversized kidney grille.



Not as gigantic as the ones from its bigger SUV brothers like the X5, X7 and the upcoming X3 and



The oversized wheels and brake rotors might also suggest that this is an X1 M35i we are looking at, but it could also be just a fully loaded X1 with an M-Sport package, as the model also features a panoramic glass roof.



On the powertrain front, the third-generation X1 is expected to be offered with an ensemble of diesel and gasoline engines with three and four cylinders in Europe, just like the current model, but with 48V mild-hybrid technology fitted across the range.



