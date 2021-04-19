X Mobility Launches Three E-Rides, Previews Future E-Motorcycles

An L.A.-based company, X Mobility Motors, launched its first three products, and they're all electric. An electric skateboard, an electric kickscooter, and a folding e-bike are coming in strong on the market. The options don't stop here though: electric motorcycles are included on their agenda too. It seems like commuting might become a fun activity in the future.
The first one out of the three electric goodies is an e-skateboard dubbed the M1. It features a longboard-like deck made out of a wood composite, with a carry handle included in the deck. Under the deck, there's a 36-V/5.2-Ah battery. It has a pretty decent range of 20 km (12 miles), and it can reach 36 kph (22.5 mph). It can also be remotely controlled, and has a pre-order price of $539.
i1 is an electric kickscooter that sports a 300W motor that goes up to 25 kph (15 mph). It has a Li-ion battery and can carry a maximum load of 220 lbs (100 kg). According to X Mobility, it has a range of 30 km (18.7 miles) when charged for four hours, and it is priced at $699.
Last but not least on the list is the H01 e-bike. It's a foldable e-bike that comes in handy for urban mobility. The foldable frame is made out of aviation-grade aluminum alloy that confers its durability. It does hang a bit heavy, weighing 17.5 kg (38.5 lbs), but is equipped with a Brushless 350W motor, that helps it top at 25 kph (15 mph). It can be fully recharged in three hours, and it has a range of 30 km (18.7 miles). The e-bike is listed for a price of $1,014.
The company is also making plans to launch an e-moped and two electric motorcycles later this year.
The e-moped called Z1 has a frame constructed of section welded steel tubing, and it will be powered by a 350W motor. The company stayed on the same track when it comes to the battery and used the same one as for the e-scooter. However, X Mobility kept the range and top speed for this one a secret.
The e-motorcycles that will hit the market in early 2022 are dubbed T1 and T2. The company took inspiration for the T1's design from the brat style bikes from Japan, while T2 has a 50's Scrambler inspired look. The T1 can be equipped with up to two batteries at the same time. Both models come with 5kW brushless motors as standard and will have the option to be upgraded to an 11kW one for some more power.
More information will be revealed at the launch event at the end of 2021. The pre-sale of the M1, i1, and H01 models is available on the company's website.
