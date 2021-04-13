New Steve McQueen Scrambler 1200 Out to Play, Regular Range Also Updated

If you were not familiar with the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC from across the pond, just know that it featured in the 25th James Bond movie and made quite an impression on the stunt team. And what’s cooler than James Bond? Well, Steve McQueen, stunt legend and movie star.
That is why Triumph is releasing not only updated versions of its classic Scrambler models, but also a Steve McQueen-inspired, limited-edition bike. And just look at it: green tank and mudguard, hand-painted gold details and logos, and a premium brown seat, everything highlights the Triumph heritage silhouette and design, inspired by the original competition-spec TR6.
McQueen himself used a modified version of the TR6 in one of his classic movies, The Great Escape, so it was only natural to use it as an inspiration for the new Steve McQueen Special Edition.
But this bike is not just for looks. Described as a crossover motorcycle, it has the same specifications as the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE, as well as the latest 2021 updates. All three models feature a 1200cc 8-valve parallel twin-engine, that has been modified in order to comply with Euro 5 requirements, as well as a twin high-level exhaust system, with better heat distribution.
Whoever gets their hands on one of the 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models that are available will enjoy the same power (89 bhp) and torque (110 Nm) that made the Scrambler a classic model. And, of course, they will be delighted by what Triumph calls “the distinctive Scrambler sound”.
The Steve McQueen bikes also come pre-enabled for the My Triumph connectivity system. Plus, every single one of them is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity with signatures from both Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, and Chad McQueen, son of the one and only Steve McQueen.
If you’ve got £13,600 ($18,680), watch out for the 2021 Steve McQueen Edition release in June. Or, you could go for the Scrambler 1200 XC ($16,200) or XE ($17,300).
McQueen himself used a modified version of the TR6 in one of his classic movies, The Great Escape, so it was only natural to use it as an inspiration for the new Steve McQueen Special Edition.
But this bike is not just for looks. Described as a crossover motorcycle, it has the same specifications as the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE, as well as the latest 2021 updates. All three models feature a 1200cc 8-valve parallel twin-engine, that has been modified in order to comply with Euro 5 requirements, as well as a twin high-level exhaust system, with better heat distribution.
Whoever gets their hands on one of the 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models that are available will enjoy the same power (89 bhp) and torque (110 Nm) that made the Scrambler a classic model. And, of course, they will be delighted by what Triumph calls “the distinctive Scrambler sound”.
The Steve McQueen bikes also come pre-enabled for the My Triumph connectivity system. Plus, every single one of them is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity with signatures from both Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, and Chad McQueen, son of the one and only Steve McQueen.
If you’ve got £13,600 ($18,680), watch out for the 2021 Steve McQueen Edition release in June. Or, you could go for the Scrambler 1200 XC ($16,200) or XE ($17,300).