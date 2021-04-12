IM L7 Is China’s Latest Luxury EV Saloon, Will Take You to 62 MPH in 3.9 Seconds

We’re exactly a week away from Auto Shanghai 2021, and carmakers are already showing us what they’re planning on unveiling during the event’s media day doubleheader, taking place April 19-20. One new car we’ll be keeping an eye on is the fully electric L7 saloon, built by Zhiji Motor’s IM brand.
Zhiji Motor, for those who don’t know (probably most people), is a joint venture between SAIC and Alibaba. The two companies set out to challenge the likes of Tesla in terms of quality, performance, and innovation.
According to CarNewsChina, these images depict the final production version of the L7. In other words, this is the car you’ll eventually get if you decide to place an order when the time comes. We say eventually because it won’t launch until Q3 of this year, and you’ll only be able to order it in China, at least for now.
Powering the IM L7 is a dual motor setup with a combined output of 536 hp (544 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, which will enable you to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds. The motors work alongside a 93-kWh battery pack with an 11-kW wireless charging function, while the range is said to be 382 miles (615 km) as per the NEDC cycle.
There might, however, also be a longer-range model in the pipeline, with a larger 118 kWh battery and a very impressive 543 miles (874 km) of range.
In terms of its design, the L7 looks sleek and quite modern from all angles. We especially like the interactive rear-end panel where the occupants can display messages for other drivers. That can definitely come in handy.
As for the interior, it comes with a large segmented 39-inch widescreen display on top of the dashboard, as well as a secondary 12.8-inch display on the center console. Other highlights include what appear to be touch-capacitive buttons throughout the cabin, as well as a loud 22-speaker, 1,120W sound system.
There’s no word on pricing just yet, but hopefully, we’ll learn more about the IM L7 next week during its public debut.
