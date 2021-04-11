Black Rover E-Skateboard Packs a Punch With 1000W Motors and 20 MPH Top Speed

E-scooters, Segways, self-balancing unicycles...the appetite for electric-powered mobility vehicles that can cut through traffic with ease has increased over the years. Starting from the classical skateboard to moto boards, a startup called Faboard now comes with an all-terrain Black Rover that promises to deliver a powerful kick.
The company steps into this segment with an e-skateboard that offers both on-road and off-road capabilities. The hardware comes with a 18650 lithium battery with 7500mAh that can be recharged in only 3 hours and provides a 17-mile range. If the battery runs out, you can still use your legs to glide wherever you need as it can function like any old-school skateboard.
It also comes with two 1000W motors that can help the rider reach a top speed of 24.8 mph (40 kph) and it can significantly cut down the time spent on commuting. The motors are giving enough power in case you feel adventurous, and the skateboard even has enough juice to propel a skater up to a 20-degree angle hill.
The deck is made out of 8-ply maple, and it can withstand a weight of 330 lbs (150 kg). Even if your backpack is loaded with groceries or you carry an extra bag, the skateboard it’s gonna fell pretty safe and solid.
Additionally, the e-skateboard comes with 6-inch PU wheels made of non-inflatable silicone tires, so it can go through rough terrain. The built-in LED light bar that flashes underneath helps others spot you on the road and lights up your way in the dark to keep you safe from accidents.
All the additional information can be found on the RideFaboard official site, where you can find the e-board priced at $649. The Black Rover is not the cheapest electric skateboard on the market, and for additional features like protective gear or extra lights, the price can go up to $787. So if you want to get away from all the traffic hassle, get ready for quite an investment.
It also comes with two 1000W motors that can help the rider reach a top speed of 24.8 mph (40 kph) and it can significantly cut down the time spent on commuting. The motors are giving enough power in case you feel adventurous, and the skateboard even has enough juice to propel a skater up to a 20-degree angle hill.
The deck is made out of 8-ply maple, and it can withstand a weight of 330 lbs (150 kg). Even if your backpack is loaded with groceries or you carry an extra bag, the skateboard it’s gonna fell pretty safe and solid.
Additionally, the e-skateboard comes with 6-inch PU wheels made of non-inflatable silicone tires, so it can go through rough terrain. The built-in LED light bar that flashes underneath helps others spot you on the road and lights up your way in the dark to keep you safe from accidents.
All the additional information can be found on the RideFaboard official site, where you can find the e-board priced at $649. The Black Rover is not the cheapest electric skateboard on the market, and for additional features like protective gear or extra lights, the price can go up to $787. So if you want to get away from all the traffic hassle, get ready for quite an investment.