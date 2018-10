“I told the guys I wanted a Tesla, so they got me... a door? Wow, thanks guys,” explains Aaron Kyro in the description of the Model S skateboarding video. “I wasn't sure it would skate, but we managed to get some pretty awesome tricks in on it. What should we skate next ?”As crazy as it sounds, attaching four axles and eight wheels to the rear door of an electric sedan is nothing unusual for the people at Braille Skateboarding. The driving force of the crew “is to show people all over the world the joy of skateboarding. We want people to see how fun skateboarding is and decide to start skating.”On the other hand, don’t forget that uploading a video on YouTube with “Tesla” in the title is enough to attract the attention of thousands of people. On the other hand, Aaron has confirmed once again that he can turn anything into a skateboard.The Model S is in production since 2012, and for the 2019 model year, the 75D starts at $77,000. Level up to the 100D or P100D, and you’re charged $96,500 or $135,000, respectively. Thanks to the ludicrous acceleration feature, the Model S P100D is described by Tesla as “the quickest car on the road” (2.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour).The Model X P100D needs 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph, whereas the Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive does it in 3.3 seconds. If it’s driving range that interests you the most from Tesla, the Model S 100D wins this game of Top Trumps with an EPA-rated 335 miles.Turning our attention back to Aaron, can you imagine the guy turning the Falcon-style rear door of the Model X into a skateboard as well?