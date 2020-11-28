Delight Is the E-Skateboard We All Want to Happen as Soon as Possible

With these seemingly never-ending ideas, some designers do succeed in breaking away from the norms established by big businesses. When that happens, we are always amazed: it's the case with new cars each year. where just some minor but key changes seem to put the wheels in motion again.
This also holds true for the Delight electric skateboard. I know, I know. We’ve seen e-skateboards before. True. But most of those are based on performance and not so much aesthetics or rider integration. The Delight is looking to change all that.
This wonderfully clean-cut board we see is from the mind of one Sungwoo Park, an industrial designer from Seoul, South Korea. If you ask me, unlike other concept designs we’ve seen, the visual dynamics of this board are absolutely mind-boggling. Maybe you’re not into skateboards, I don’t know. Even if you aren’t, take a longer look, and if you can, find a comparison for it. If you don’t have the time, just click here to see other ideas based on the skateboard principle.
The top of the board seems to have seen reshaping, and instead of the classic lips we find on other models, this board is more like a longboard, flat. Actually, we could even go as far as saying those lips are inverted. On top, it also seems the designer chose a different material than grip-tape.
Underneath, the body of the board doesn’t include and sharp bulky battery packs that can be seen jutting out of the geometry, but rather a smooth continuous shape that comprises both the board, battery, and any other components this electrical wonder may need.
The trucks too, look quite different than what we’re used to. Instead of thinning out the trucks and eliminating weight, as is customary, Mr. Park chose to create some that are thicker and work better for the overall aesthetics of the board. As for what we find on the them, the wheels, this is where some of this board’s magic starts to happen.
board to tell me something I already feel? It's simple, because this board will take that information and direct you towards a different route if the ride is outside your comfort zone. How? Through some technology that even the designer hasn’t quite figured out yet.
The Delight is also able to map out your routes and will remember what sort of road conditions exist on them. How? With several cameras and sensors built-in along the edges of the board. But once again, why? So that it can simply offer the most ‘delightful’ ride around.
Sadly, if we want to partake in this delight too, we’re going to have to start a petition because this e-board as it is just a concept. But one that has made it to scale modeling. Whoo! Baby steps. It wouldn’t surprise me to see this project, or one very similar, on something like Kickstarter very soon.
