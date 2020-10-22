These Traditional Popsicle Skateboards are Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

Others, however, put it into this that you see before you, the good ol’ skateboard. Yeah, a plastic skateboard. And not just a skateboard with some plastic layers or bits in it, no. The entire board is 100% recycled plastic. And the team that makes this revolutionary piece of hardware are known as Mandin.
So how does something like this happen? Well, it starts with a need, as any great invention does. In this case the need to get plastic off our streets and out of our waters. But this isn’t all Mandin does, they have a number of projects that utilize much more than just plastic. But this has to be one of their most revolutionary.
plastic skateboard. Sure it is just a plastic skateboard. But for starters, each deck includes 3.96 lbs (1.8kg) of recycled plastic. That’s 150 soda bottles off our streets and waters. Can’t imagine that? How about 500 food trays? Question is, how much soda do you drink in a year? If you drink a soda every two days, in one year you would have all the plastic needed to make a board. Now imagine 60- 70 boards over your lifetime. That how much plastic you use. But only out of soda consumption. We won’t even add the rest in.
All of this, however, is only one piece of the puzzle. It doesn’t help anyone to just make a skateboard out of plastic, it also has to rideable. And these recycled plastic boards seem to do the trick. Aside from just looking like a classic board, they also perform like one. From half-pipe, to ramps and flat surfaces, this board can do it all.
And it’s not just hear-say. This is all tested by the hands of experienced riders. Have a look at the video below and then explore a little bit about these little miracles. I personally haven’t tested this board, so I can’t give my opinion, but thy peeps in the video seem to get a kick out of it.
If you find this kind of thing right up your alley, then you might be pleased to hear that this project can be currently found on Kickstarter. And the best thing is they still have Earlybird deals on this.
Now as cool as a recycled skateboard may be, this is a huge deal for plastic. People are starting to find ways to take the plastics of yesterday and bring new life into them. But, this way of doing things is not an individual effort. If we truly want to make a dent in the plastic waste we’ve produced, then a team effort is required.
