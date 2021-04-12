Vektron S10 Folding e-Bike Is a Sleek and Speedy Urban Commuter Vehicle

Sure, there are so many electric bikes to choose from today that it’s rather difficult to know what is good and what isn’t. Personally, I'm not here to tell you what best suits your needs, but I will tell you that the Vektron S10 folding e-bike might be the perfect solution to overcrowded streets. Oh, and streets are just the beginning.
If you’ve never heard of Tern, it's a company named after the Tern, a migratory bird known for completing one of the longest migrations on Earth. That alone should tell you a bit about the company’s philosophy. With a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, this team has grown to be a worldwide supplier of bicycles of every kind.
e-bike with a drivetrain seen on some e-MTBs. Don’t believe me? Keep reading. Now, the S10 has recently received some upgrades, so you know for sure it’s at the top of its game.
To start, the frame you see is hydroformed and includes OCL+ joint technology, which brings with it three patented technologies. No PRC knockoffs here. OCL+ is a single-shaft design that includes “advanced welding techniques” to provide a stiff and strong frame no matter the speed you're flying around at.
Speaking of flying around, like most other e-bikes, the motor and battery are crucial. I was surprised to know that Bosch is the crew providing the electric drive. A Performance Drive motor boasts a massive 300% assist and a whopping 65 Nm (48 lb-ft) of torque.
As for the battery, a rear-mounted Bosch PowerPack with 400 watt-hours of juice is enough to offer an estimated range of up to 68 miles (109 kilometers). Everything is controlled via a Purion display with four different modes and even walk-assist.
Guess who makes their appearance for the remaining drivetrain components? That's right, Shimano. A 1x10 speed setup is mostly furnished using Deore shifters and derailleur, a 10-speed cassette, and a DHT 10-speed e-bike chain. Jagwire LEX-SL shifter cables and housing with slick treatment ensure a smooth action while for brakes, Magura MT4 hydraulic disc system is found.
principles found on the rest of the bike, the stem can be regulated to fit your preferred riding position. The patented folding technology that Tern showcases throughout the S10 allows it to be folded in just 10 seconds. Once folded, you’ll be carrying around a bike that weighs 48.7 lbs (22.1 kg).
Being a strictly urban bike, you’ll also find plenty of options added to this wonder, including luggage sockets, bell, kickstand, front and rear light, fenders, and racks. All of this is going to cost you $3,999, but get in line or find someone who has one as this bike is sold out on the manufacturer’s website for U.S. purchases.
I've never really been a fan of folding bikes, but the S10 has, without a doubt, changed my mind. The frame looks good and hides the components well while offering amazing power and versatility. What more do you want from an urban commuter?
