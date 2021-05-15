Rugged and Powerful, the HEMTT A4 Is Best Suited for Demanding Battlegrounds

The HEMTT A4 platform is driven by a massive powerplant. At the heart of the machine stands an updated 500 hp Caterpillar C15 engine, which brings more power and high efficiency to the equation.
Being a battle-ready military truck, it makes sense that the underbody protection is state of the art and can withstand even the most severe attacks. The safety of the military personnel operating this monster machine is a huge priority, so Oshkosh Defense has fitted the HEMTT A4 family of vehicles with integrated under cab protection and custom Long-Term Armor Strategy (LTAS) B-kit armor attachments. Furthermore, the HEMTT truck also comes fitted with gunner protection kit and machinegun mounts. These have been designed for heavy operation during adverse and challenging conditions while still maintaining reliability and much-needed dependability.
The M1120A4 LHS variant represents a Load Handling System (LHS) designed to move supplies, equipment, and ammunition using demountable cargo beds. With a maximum load-carrying trailer capacity of 11 tons and a similar payload capability, using the NATO standardized flat tracks, the M1120A4 LHS can ensure the handling of equipment in a safe and controlled manner.
The M977A4 Cargo represents a powerful carrier version of the HEMTT, designed for delivering supplies, equipment, and ammunition in any problematic conditions. It will ensure the mission's success with its onboard crane with 2,500 pounds (1,134 kg) load capacity. Moreover, it boosts with an anti-lock braking system and traction control integration, together with air-ride suspension, all in the attempt of managing heavy loads up to 21,561 lbs (9,780 kg) while still maintaining its off-road capabilities and safety. As an option, the M977A4 Cargo can be fitted with a recovery winch which can be very helpful in traversing troublesome terrain with its 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg) pulling capacity.
jet fuel, it can ensure successful refueling of military vehicles by making good use of Forward-Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) technology. Of course, it can also be fitted with a winch to help it navigate through the most hazardous territory.
The M983A4 Light Equipment Transporter (LET) version of the HEMTT is made for secure transportation of light-duty equipment using a trailer system, such as the M870 series, with a maximum towing capacity of up to 113,000 lbs (5,126 kg). The power tractor also represents the main machine capable of moving the Intermediate Stryker Recovery (ISRS) and Modular Catastrophic Recovery (MCRS) systems. It also can be used to successfully ship the Stryker and Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles, no matter the adverse conditions.
The M983A4 Patriot Tractor configuration is meant specifically for transporting the Patriot missiles. They are mounted on the M860 semi-trailers. Highlighting the same off-road and armor protection as its other HEMTT counterparts, it will guarantee the delicate maneuvering needed for accurate positioning of the Patriot missile launching system, no matter the location.
Oshkosh Defense HEMTT A4, created and configured for the most extreme of circumstances in order to extract from the battlefield disabled military vehicles no matter how light or heavy, and even other HEMTT variants. It can approach machines stuck in troublesome pathways such as dense mud, sandy surfaces, running waters, and even substantial snow. Nonetheless, this mighty machine comes equipped with a heavy-duty crane, sturdy winch, and all the other dependable components specific to the HEMTT A4 family of war vehicles like the anti-lock braking system, advanced traction control, and air-ride suspension. The M984A4 Truck can very well perform at its best in any recovery mission, assuring the successful return of ally disabled vehicles on the battlefield.
The HEMMT M985A4 Guided Missile Transporter (GMT) is a master of defense missions that can manipulate guided missiles in the sense of delivery, recovery, and loading. The standard-fitted crane benefits from a maximum lifting power of 5,200 pounds (2358 kg). The efficiency of the manipulating process is in removing the spent canisters with ease and then replacing them with new ones ready to use in moments' notice times.
Rocket System (MLRS). Of course, it comes equipped with the same facilities as its other counterparts, the 5,400 lbs (2,455 kg) maximum capacity crane and the numerous safety systems being the most significant components.
One of many mighty war machines that Oshkosh Defense produces yearly, the powerful Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4 embodies the forefront of capable vehicles that can go anywhere and fulfill any task. Furthermore, their design ensures the protection and safe return of its commanding personnel, making the truck one of the best choices for modern battlefields.
