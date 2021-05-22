4 Want to Be a Flat Track Racer? Royal Enfield Can Show You the Ropes

2 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comes Back to America, Fireball Starts at $4,399

1 “Jaeger GT 650” Is a Bonkers Bolt-On Kit for Your Royal Enfield Continental GT

More on this:

Royal Enfield Himalayan Undergoes a Bespoke Enduro-Style Transformation

If you’re going out for some pure off-road fun, you might as well look the part while you’re at it. 10 photos



In its previous life, this sexy beast was an undistinguished 2020 variant of SOHC single-cylinder powerplant that packs a modest displacement of 411cc. At about 6,500 spins per minute, the air-cooled mill is capable of delivering up to 25 ponies, along with a torque output of 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) between 4,250 and 4,500 rpm.



The engine feeds its force to a five-speed transmission, which routes the oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Right, now that we’ve examined the Himalayan’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s dive in for a thorough inspection of Schlachetwerk’s bespoke showstopper.



Tommy kicked things off by removing the standard hoops. In their stead, he went about installing Excel alternatives, whose rims are hugged firmly by Six Days Extreme off-road tires from Metzeler’s inventory. With these items in place,



Although the gas tank has been retained, the same can’t be said for the original front fairing, which was replaced with a one-off counterpart that looks all business. You will also find a new single-seater saddle sitting atop the subframe, while the cockpit received an aftermarket speedometer from Motogadget.



In the powertrain department, the Himalayan was treated to a handmade exhaust system that enables its single-cylinder engine to breathe a little more freely. Last but not least, a considerable handling improvement is accomplished thanks to a Brembo brake setup worn by the rear wheel. Schlachetwerk’s Tommy Thöring started building custom motorcycles almost two decades ago near the German city of Frankfurt, but he has since moved halfway around the world to Sydney, Australia. Thankfully, the gifted moto artist hasn’t ceased to craft some spectacular works of two-wheeled art after his relocation, and the bike we’re featuring today is the newest addition to his portfolio.In its previous life, this sexy beast was an undistinguished 2020 variant of Royal Enfield ’s Himalayan range. The manufacturer’s beloved adventure machine comes equipped with a four-strokesingle-cylinder powerplant that packs a modest displacement of 411cc. At about 6,500 spins per minute, the air-cooled mill is capable of delivering up to 25 ponies, along with a torque output of 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) between 4,250 and 4,500 rpm.The engine feeds its force to a five-speed transmission, which routes the oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Right, now that we’ve examined the Himalayan’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s dive in for a thorough inspection of Schlachetwerk’s bespoke showstopper.Tommy kicked things off by removing the standard hoops. In their stead, he went about installing Excel alternatives, whose rims are hugged firmly by Six Days Extreme off-road tires from Metzeler’s inventory. With these items in place, Thöring removed the front and rear fenders to make room for a pair of hand-shaped aluminum units he’s fabricated in-house.Although the gas tank has been retained, the same can’t be said for the original front fairing, which was replaced with a one-off counterpart that looks all business. You will also find a new single-seater saddle sitting atop the subframe, while the cockpit received an aftermarket speedometer from Motogadget.In the powertrain department, the Himalayan was treated to a handmade exhaust system that enables its single-cylinder engine to breathe a little more freely. Last but not least, a considerable handling improvement is accomplished thanks to a Brembo brake setup worn by the rear wheel.