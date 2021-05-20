Behold the Ripsaw F4, the World’s Fastest Dual-Tracked Vehicle You Can Own

As crazy as it may seem, the vehicle you see here, known as the Ripsaw F4, is one you can purchase for yourself to go out and dominate whatever the hell you want in your spare time. Look at it for a moment and visualize yourself in this beast. Just imagine what your holidays and weekends would be like.
Before you go too far into a daydream, allow me to tell you a bit about this vehicle; bear with me because it won’t take long. Howe and Howe are the team behind this vehicle. Since 2001, when Geoff and Mike Howe first hit the market with the Ripsaw, they were able to identify a huge potential market and haven’t stopped cranking out vehicles since, landing some pretty serious contracts in the meantime. Their works have even been featured in Fast and Furious 8 and a Jay Leno’s Garage episode.
imagination and terrain can conjure.
Equipped with a high-performance proprietary suspension system and a ground clearance of 20 inches (51 centimeters), you can bet that sticks and stones won’t break these bones.
As for the drive system, tracks are the obvious choice anytime you really want to overcome terrain and really go on a power trip. However, the team isn’t using any metal tracks, but rather rubber; yes, rubber. Think about it, what does rubber do, that metal doesn’t very well? Grip.
the tracks, the F4 can easily climb up sharp slopes, loose terrains, and give one heck of a ride on ice. Turning those tracks is a PPE Duramax Diesel with 375 horsepower or 550 horsepower, with a peak torque of 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) or 700 lb-ft (949 Nm), respectively.
Why the choice? Simple. Howe and Howe allows you to customize your F4. Speaking of customization, these babies can run upwards of $500,000 (€409,200 at current exchange rates) or more, depending on the customers' wishes.
Inside the F4, four guests can take the ride of their life at top speeds of 55 mph (88.5 kph). A DVD GPS entertainment system with rear camera display, digital radio with Bluetooth and high audio system come standard, with front bucket seats and a rear bench housing all occupants. Keeping them in place are lap-only seat belts, while entry into the F4 is done via gull-wing doors.
tracked vehicle is customizable. Some available options include tinted side windows, water resistance, enclosed cargo and tool storage, external speakers and CB radio, and several towing accessories and winches. You can also mess around with upholstery and premium sound system options.
My only question is this, what the heck I got to do to get myself a quarter of a million U.S. dollars and buy one of these? Leave your business tips in the comment section below.
