StrikeShield to Make Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle a Hard to Kill Target

Rheinmetall’s Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) is all the talk in military circles these days. The KF41 variant of the thing, developed for the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) program, was just announced to have L3Harris-made mission, cybersecurity, and modular open systems. Now, a new development from the Lynx front comes from Europe.
As part of the modernization efforts now undergoing, the Hungarian army ordered 209 of them from Rheinmetall. In itself, that might now be such a big deal (or it might, depending on how one views a €140 million/$171 million contract), but all of these new IFVs will be fitted with something called StrikeShield.
Described as a hard-kill active protection system (APS), StrikeShield is, in fact, a distributed network of sensors and countermeasures meant to protect the vehicle in dangerous missions. It can be integrated into the contours of the Lynx and comes with the “lowest emissions in the electromagnetic spectrum on the market.”
StrikeShield is designed to detect incoming threats, such as rockets or missiles, and thanks to its fast reaction times, neutralize them before they get the chance of hitting the Lynx. It can also protect against the residual energy of a disabled rocket slamming into the Lynx.
According to Rheinmetall, the system will be deployed on the Lynx mechanically integrated into hybrid armor tiles. From place to place, some of the passive tiles of the combat machine will be equipped with these sensors and countermeasures between the hull and the tiles themselves.
The Lynx comes in several configurations, but generally, it is a tracked armored vehicle. As far as weapons are concerned, it is equipped with autocannons, light machine guns, and grenade launchers. The engine powering it is capable of developing 750 hp and gives it a top speed of 70 kph (43 mph).
Described as a hard-kill active protection system (APS), StrikeShield is, in fact, a distributed network of sensors and countermeasures meant to protect the vehicle in dangerous missions. It can be integrated into the contours of the Lynx and comes with the “lowest emissions in the electromagnetic spectrum on the market.”
StrikeShield is designed to detect incoming threats, such as rockets or missiles, and thanks to its fast reaction times, neutralize them before they get the chance of hitting the Lynx. It can also protect against the residual energy of a disabled rocket slamming into the Lynx.
According to Rheinmetall, the system will be deployed on the Lynx mechanically integrated into hybrid armor tiles. From place to place, some of the passive tiles of the combat machine will be equipped with these sensors and countermeasures between the hull and the tiles themselves.
The Lynx comes in several configurations, but generally, it is a tracked armored vehicle. As far as weapons are concerned, it is equipped with autocannons, light machine guns, and grenade launchers. The engine powering it is capable of developing 750 hp and gives it a top speed of 70 kph (43 mph).