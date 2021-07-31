Google May Have Silently Resolved a Major Android Auto Problem

While Android Auto is rapidly improving, with Google now using the beta program to further polish the overall stability and reliability of the app, there still are plenty of problems that need to be resolved and which are currently impacting a significant number of users.
One of them is a glitch causing the audio to become choppy when running Android Auto wireless and switching from one app to another.
In other words, if you’re listening to music on Spotify on Android Auto and switch to Waze, for instance, the audio instantly starts cutting out for a reason that nobody can determine.
In the last few days, however, I’ve seen reports that Google has quietly resolved the whole thing, though until now, no confirmation has been provided.
One user, for example, says the update to Android Auto 6.6 corrected the problem in their case on a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, and others claim switching apps also works correctly now after installing the most recent version of the app.
Needless to say, without an official confirmation from Google, you should just take this with a grain of salt, though it makes sense for the whole thing to be addressed especially given the search giant itself has already acknowledged the glitch back in June.
In the meantime, there’s not much users can try, though one way to tell if a fix is currently being tested is to join the beta program of Android Auto.
Google has recently unlocked the testing program for Android Auto to everyone out there, so any Android users can now enroll in this effort to run early versions of the app and then send feedback to the company to help improve the performance before production rollouts.
Android Auto beta builds will also be used to determine the reliability of fixes like the one we highlighted today, so in theory, these releases are pretty much the fastest way to get your hand on a highly anticipated patch (though with an increased likelihood of other problems, of course).
