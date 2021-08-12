Chery QQ Ice Cream Images Confirm It Is a Copy of Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

EV

They have emerged from the Chinese homologation process with the MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology). And there is a good reason for Chery toby the competitor: it outsells much more expensive electric vehicles by a large margin.The more representative example used to be the Model 3, which the Minibeat mercilessly for many months. With the recent bad sales numbers in China lately, that Tesla is no longer that difficult to defeat in the Chinese market. In July, it sold only 6,601 units, while the Mini EV sold 30,706 units.The curious note is that Tesla may have made more money by selling just a fraction of what the Wuling champion sold with the Model 3. As we have already told you, the Chinese automaker gets only RMB89 with each Mini EV it sells. That’s $15 at the current exchange rate.Even the dimensions of the two cars are very similar. While the Mini EV is 2.92 meters long, 1.62 m tall, 1.49 m wide, and has a wheelbase of 1.94 m, the QQ Ice Cream is 2.98 m long, 1.64 m tall, 1.50 m wide, and has a wheelbase of 1.96 m. The Chery is slightly bigger, but only by a few centimeters, but it is also heavier: 743 kg against 665 kg of the Mini EV.Probably to compensate for that, the QQ Ice Cream has a 20(28 hp) motor in the rear axle. The Wuling is powered by a 13 kW (17 hp) motor. Both cars can carry up to four passengers, and their tires and wheels use precisely the same measures: 145/70 R12 tires.With so many similarities, it will be up to brand reputation and price to decide who wins this dispute. By arriving later and having the same appearance, the QQ Ice Cream will have to make a reasonable effort to reach similar sales numbers as the Mini EV. Giving up on the "Mini" idea would be a good start.