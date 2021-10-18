Fancy a Honda Civic Crosstour? This Is What One Could Look Like

Honda presented the first images of the eleventh-generation Honda Civic in its hatchback version back in June 2021. The car is made in the U.S. and went on sale on September 20. Inspired by what Subaru does with the Impreza hatchback by jacking it up and renaming it as XV for the U.S. market, the rendering artist Theotlle decided to imagine the same with the new Civic: here’s the Civic Crosstour.

10 photos