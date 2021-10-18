Fancy a Honda Civic Crosstour? This Is What One Could Look Like

Honda presented the first images of the eleventh-generation Honda Civic in its hatchback version back in June 2021. The car is made in the U.S. and went on sale on September 20. Inspired by what Subaru does with the Impreza hatchback by jacking it up and renaming it as XV for the U.S. market, the rendering artist Theotlle decided to imagine the same with the new Civic: here’s the Civic Crosstour.
If you remember, the Accord once had a Crosstour version as well. It was based on the Accord, and the design made it seem like a hatchback, although the rear overhang also steered it towards a station wagon body style. Taller than the Accord, it looked like an SUV but was far from it. That’s something Honda has tried to do again with the Jazz (Fit) Crosstar.
As Theottle reminds us, multiple B-segment vehicles present this sort of proposition for the people who like the crossover/SUV style but cannot afford the real deal. The Honda Civic fits as an affordable vehicle in the American market despite being considered a more luxurious car in developing markets.
As the images and the rendering video show, Theottle increased the ground clearance for the Civic hatchback made in Greensburg, Indiana. He also added unpainted plastic cladding to the fenders, side sills, and bumpers to give the car a more aggressive, rugged look.
The final touches were on the wheels, which became bigger. Another good option would have been to keep them as they were and adopting beefier tires, but the final result looks pretty good anyway.
Considering how well the XV and other vehicles with these aesthetical changes do in sales, we would not doubt that Honda may consider offering such an option for the Civic hatchback. It would probably convince some buyers if it was not much more expensive than the $22,900 it currently charges for the entry-level derivative of the car (without the $1,015 destination charge).
