This Is What A BMW Z6 – A Porsche 911 rival – May Look Like

The BMW 6 Series has lost much of its appeal after the German brand released the 8 Series. That led to rumors that we may see it morph into a Porsche 911 rival instead. With the Z4 competing with the Porsche Boxster, this new sports car could be named Z6. The rendering artist Theottle liked the idea and created these two renderings to imagine what such a vehicle could be.
To conceive the Z6, Theotthe used the 6 Series and an Aston Martin Vantage as the “chassis” for the rendering. That helped him make the 6 Series smaller and even sportier than the now-deceased coupe.
A recent interview by BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk with Autocar reignited the rumors. The British magazine asked him about them, and he said it was “a nice idea” on which they “maybe should work.” In other words, he denied that was the case without dismissing the idea as something BMW should never investigate – on the contrary.
There are only two possible ways to interpret what Van Hooydonk stated: either he tried to conceal that the company is already working on that, or he said the truth and BMW has nothing in the pipeline related to a 911 rival, even if he thinks that it’s a good idea.
The rumors are old: they date back to 2016, according to CarBuzz. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It is just a matter of waiting for the right conditions to make the blaze possible. If BMW thought it would be a good idea to compete with the Porsche 911 at some point, perhaps it wants to rush that before combustion engines are banned. Making its 911 rival electric would be easier for BMW than it will be for Porsche with the real deal.
These plans – if they actually exist – may never go forward. Despite that, Theottle made the Z6 look like a compelling option in the sports car market segment.
