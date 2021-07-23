The Abarth Special Series: From the Opening Edition to the 695 Esseesse

2023 BMW M2 Shows New Kidney Grille in Latest Spy Shots

The upcoming BMW M2 will hit production in December 2022, or so a recent report claims, so it will likely launch in the U.S. and other markets for the 2023 model year. From a styling perspective, it doesn't appear to be bigger than the one equipping the 2022 2 Series Coupe . However, while that one has a conventional design, the M2’s sports horizontal slats, just like the alleged leak from earlier this month.Flanking the grille will be the same sweptback headlights. We can also expect the bumper to look sportier than on the regular 2er, though the camouflage still does a very good job at hiding its design.The profile looks pretty much identical to the 2 Series Coupe , save for the bigger wheels and high-performance brakes, complemented by the M tuned suspension.At the back, the bumper features a new diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, and the trunk lid seems to be more pronounced.The scooped tester also had a black roof (made of carbon fiber, perhaps?) and M-specific side mirror casings.Inside, the 2023 M2 will get a different infotainment system and digital instrument cluster than the standard 2 Series, which looks similar to the one found in the iX and i4. It will probably run the company’s Operating System 8, instead of the 7 in the regular model.It has been said that the all-new M2 will use a twin turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six, with a rumored 480-490, which would place it between the standard M3 and M4 , and the Competition versions. Moreover, it would make it significantly more powerful than the 405 HP in the current M2 Competition.The upcoming BMW M2 will hit production in December 2022, or so a recent report claims, so it will likely launch in the U.S. and other markets for the 2023 model year.