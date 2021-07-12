2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Slapped With AU$59,900 Starting Price Down Under

Shown to the world last week online and at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed shortly after, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe will arrive in Australia at the end of the year. The model will be offered in two variants, with as many powertrains, and lots of amenities.
Priced at AU$59,900 (US$44,835), the new BMW 220i Coupe uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four, rated at 135 kW (184 PS / 181 HP) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.5 seconds.
Things such as the M Sport Package, with front sports seats, Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, Anthracite headliner, and specific multi-function steering wheel, as well as the head-up display, park assist, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, DAB+ digital radio, smartphone integration, wireless charging pad, and ambient lighting are included.
Customers choosing the base version of the all-new 2 Series Coupe will also get standard electric power steering, M Sport suspension, and LED headlights and taillights.
Bringing more power to the range, the new M240i xDrive has a recommended retail price of AU$89,900 (US$67,290). It is powered by a 3.0-liter six-pot that produces 285 kW (387 PS / 382 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), dropping the nought to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint to 4.3 seconds.
This version includes all the standard features found in the 220i and adds more, such as the 19-inch wheels, M Sport brakes, M rear spoiler, xDrive all-wheel drive, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go.
The electric glass roof, comfort access with digital key, Vernasca leather upholstery, electrically adjustable and heated front seats with memory function for the driver, Harman Kardon premium audio, and adaptive LED headlights are standard as well.
Depending on the trim level, the new-gen 2 Series Coupe can be specified with additional gear, like the metallic paintwork that’s a AU$1,700 (US$1,273) option regardless of the trim level, different wheels, contrast stitching, new interior trim, and so on.
