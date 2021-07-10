BMW M2 Gets Reality-Defying Rendering with Much Improved Rear End

Seeing the work of independent artists outshine that of BMW's own design department is becoming quite the trend, and while a case could be made about the former working under no pressure and following none of the constraints the latter must deal with, the quality difference between the two is still undeniably damning for the carmaker's staff.
The thing with BMW's designs of late isn't that they're boring, but quite the contrary: they might just be trying too hard to stand out. It probably started with the new 4 Series and the M3 and M4, but one could point a finger at the FWD 1 Series and its stocky proportions just as well. Then there's the iX electric SUV to take into consideration and, by the looks of it, the Bavarians have something special in store for us with the new 7 Series as well.
Meanwhile, we've seen countless renderings from more or less experienced artists on the Internet showing how you can make attractive designs without any of the controversies that seem to follow BMW's official models of late. After seeing the all-new 2022 2 Series Coupe, we can declare Giorgi Tedoradze's M2 (penned before the official model was launched) slots right in that same category.
BMW did say the new 4 Series' divisive grille won't feature on all of the company's new models, and we're very glad to see it stayed clear of the 2 Series Coupe's front end. Still, that's not to say its face couldn't be improved. Is the one Giorgi came up with better? That's honestly hard to say since, we have to admit, the Bavarian company's designers did a pretty good job themselves.
The car also has very nice proportions, reminding us more than ever of the superb BMW 1 Series M Coupe - the car the M2 has always been associated with. Where things start to veer severely to the south is at the car's back. Granted, the M2 proper has not been revealed yet, but we know enough of BMW's recipe to have a pretty clear impression of what that is going to look like.
Since any change will focus on the air diffuser, the exhausts, that means the source of the problem - i.e., the taillights - will remain the same. Ignore everything else about Giorgi's rendering if you will, but look us straight in the metaphorical eye and tell us the rear end of his car doesn't look miles better than the one BMW just released. OK, you can skip the third brake light that's not only ugly but also mounted way too low to make any sense and focus instead on the rest of the design, particularly the taillights.
Like us, you probably felt the disappointment the moment you saw the new 2 Series, but now that we get an actual taste of what could have been, the realization that one of BMW's greatest cars isn't going to look its best too is even sourer. Thanks, Giorgi. Thanks a lot.
Meanwhile, we've seen countless renderings from more or less experienced artists on the Internet showing how you can make attractive designs without any of the controversies that seem to follow BMW's official models of late. After seeing the all-new 2022 2 Series Coupe, we can declare Giorgi Tedoradze's M2 (penned before the official model was launched) slots right in that same category.
BMW did say the new 4 Series' divisive grille won't feature on all of the company's new models, and we're very glad to see it stayed clear of the 2 Series Coupe's front end. Still, that's not to say its face couldn't be improved. Is the one Giorgi came up with better? That's honestly hard to say since, we have to admit, the Bavarian company's designers did a pretty good job themselves.
The car also has very nice proportions, reminding us more than ever of the superb BMW 1 Series M Coupe - the car the M2 has always been associated with. Where things start to veer severely to the south is at the car's back. Granted, the M2 proper has not been revealed yet, but we know enough of BMW's recipe to have a pretty clear impression of what that is going to look like.
Since any change will focus on the air diffuser, the exhausts, that means the source of the problem - i.e., the taillights - will remain the same. Ignore everything else about Giorgi's rendering if you will, but look us straight in the metaphorical eye and tell us the rear end of his car doesn't look miles better than the one BMW just released. OK, you can skip the third brake light that's not only ugly but also mounted way too low to make any sense and focus instead on the rest of the design, particularly the taillights.
Like us, you probably felt the disappointment the moment you saw the new 2 Series, but now that we get an actual taste of what could have been, the realization that one of BMW's greatest cars isn't going to look its best too is even sourer. Thanks, Giorgi. Thanks a lot.