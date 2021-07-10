BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Configurator Goes Live, Things Can Get Wildly Expensive

Over in Germany, the Bavarians at BMW have launched the build-your-own tool for the 2 Series Coupe. The G42 is how the second gen is called, and the most affordable specification retails at €39,700 (or $47,150).
The configurator lists three powertrain options in total, starting with the 220i and 220d. At the very top of the range, at least until the M2 will be revealed for the 2023 model year, there’s the M240i with xDrive. The latter comes standard with the sportier variant of the 8HP automatic transmission while the 220i and 220d list the go-faster box as an option for €150 ($180).
When it comes to exterior colors, black is the only no-cost finish while the launch color of Thundernight Metallic purple is €750 ($890) back home in Germany. Picking the M240i xDrive and the most desirable add-ons available ramps up the final price well beyond €65,000 ($77,200), which is absolutely insane money for the German manufacturer’s entry-level sports coupe.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the 220i takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter turbo with 184 PS (181 horsepower) on deck, an output figure that would make the three-cylinder turbo Ford Fiesta ST laugh out loud. BMW quotes an acceleration time to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) of 7.5 seconds, a whole second slower than the Blue Oval’s hot hatchback.
The 220d is just a little more potent, which is why the compression-ignition model needs 6.9 seconds to get into the three-digit realm. As for the M240i xDrive, the most you can officially expect is 4.3 seconds from 374 PS (369 horsepower) at 5,500 revs and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) from 1,850 rpm.
Scheduled to start deliveries in November 2021, the G42 is available in two guises in the United States of America at the present moment. Those would be the 230i and M240i xDrive, and the first of them features the same 2.0-liter turbo as the European 220i albeit with a little more oomph. How much? Make that 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm), which are the same output figures as the Toyota GR Supra 2.0 for the U.S. market.
