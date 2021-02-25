2023 BMW M2 Coupe Will be the Most M Car of the Third Millenium

BMW stepped on very thin ice with the latest M4 and M3, and we are not just talking about the controversial oversized kidney grilles but also about the technical solutions used by both sports models.
For the first time ever, the BMW M4 G82 can be fitted optionally with an all-wheel-drive system, which for most people equals better traction while for a small number of purists represents the death and globalization of a sports car that didn’t need more than a powered axle and a stick shift.
With that in mind, BMW hasn’t completely forgotten the needs of those few driving purists that are still fans for the blue roundel and is currently working on a replacement for the 2 Series Coupe, which will be gifted with a bonkers M version as well.
Unlike its bigger brother, the 2023 BMW M2 Coupe will be a traditional compact BMW, built in the spirit of the original 2002 Turbo.
The current 2 Series lineup includes no less than four entirely different models, three of which using a front-wheel-drive platform with transverse engines and not even a slim connection apart from name with the previously mentioned 2002 Turbo or other compact coupes from BMW's history.
That will not be the case with the new 2 Series Coupe and its M2 counterparts, which are being developed on the same RWD architecture with longitudinal engines as its bigger brothers. The M2, in particular, will actually be more of a driver’s car than the M4 thanks to a lower weight, shorter wheelbase and no xDrive option.
Even the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, codenamed S58B30T0 in the M3, M4 and X3 M, X4 M, will find its way in the most compact M car, with just a tiny bit less horsepower and torque.
Around 420 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque are expected to find their way in the standard M2, with an extra 20 horsepower or so being added to a future M2 Competition and CS version.
Last but certainly not least, it looks like neither the upcoming 2 Series Coupe nor the M2 will get a version of the gargantuan kidney grille found on the M3 and M4.
