2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Unofficially Imagined as Stylish Take on G42 Coupe

Recently, every time a new BMW gets unleashed into the world, people hold their breath to see what quirky new ideas had the Bavarian brand. Fans sighed in relief once they saw the second-generation 2 Series Coupe (G42). It was because not only it remained RWD, but it also didn’t have the ugly kidney grille of the 4 Series and M3/M4. Only that some mild heart attacks were reserved for the rear end styling...
So, BMW is probably trying to impose a new tradition of delivering controversial design statements with every new model it upgrades or turns into a new generation. But that doesn’t mean people need to just accept the facts and do nothing about it. They can always complain about the poor choices, of course, but we already know that BMW seems to think it always knows best...
Needless to say, the digital artists of the world aren’t going to stand idle and just accept the conclusion. But ahead of seeing the G42 get turned into something else entirely, let’s discuss the future possibilities for the official models in the family. Naturally, some pixel masters were quick to show their takes on the (possible) M2 and 2 Series Convertible models.
But anyone looking to escape the quirky looks of the new rear-end styling might want to have a second look at the unofficial 2 Series Gran Coupe depiction created by the good folks over at carsbite.com. In their own words, it “could be prettier than the coupe version” and we tend to agree. Especially because the Bavarians have a positive track record for these “don’t call it a sedan” four-doors.
Hopefully, they’re not going to get us saddened when it’s time to meet the follow-up to the current F44 version. But then again, who knows, maybe they think that a 382-hp M240i xDrive version delivers enough performance to escape the ironic looks of everyone around the car...
